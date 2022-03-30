QURI VODKA DEBUTS AT TASTE OF VAIL FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL
Quri Vodka, Multi-Award Winning Quinoa Peruvian Vodka, Celebrates Exciting Launch at Top Food & Wine Festival.VAIL, COLORADO, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quri Vodka, a multi-award winning Quinoa Peruvian vodka with a mission to better the lives of the people of the Andes, is making its debut in the U.S. as a Title Sponsor for The Taste of Vail Food and Wine Festival taking place April 6-9, 2022. This top national four-day festival is currently in its 30th year this spring season, and will feature more than 22 guest chefs, restaurateurs, and sommeliers as well as more than 55 top wineries from around the world including Quri Vodka. As many as 9,000 people are expected to attend the festival held at the world-famous Vail Village set against the dramatic Colorado Mountain High vistas.
The Après Tasting in the streets of Vail on Thursday, April 7th will highlight Quri’s debut at the Quri Vodka Presents The Niman Ranch Pork Challenge where an elite group of Vail chefs will go head-to-head in a culinary challenge. Guests here will have the opportunity to taste one of the only two-quinoa-based vodkas in the world and the only quinoa vodka made in the Andes. People love this grain for its taste, health benefits, gluten-free appeal and now for making the best vodka in the world.
Quri will also be providing vodka tastings at The Debut of Rosé, the iconic Mountain Top Tasting sensory extravaganza at the top of Vail Mountain, and the famous Grand Tasting auction.
The distinct flavor of this premium quinoa vodka has already put it on the map with a 92 point rating from NY spirits Comp, a gold medal win at the 2020 China Wine and Spirits Awards, the largest such competition in Hong Kong/China. Quri also won silver medals in USA Spirits Ratings, the 2020 New York International Spirits Competition and the 2020 Bartender Spirits Awards. In addition, Quri also won Peruvian Distillery of the Year at the New York International Spirits Competition.
Quri Vodka is dedicated to helping the communities of the Andes which is why it has pledged to donate 5% of its net profits to Peruvian Hearts, a non-profit organization that helps young women in the Andes gain access to quality education, access to safe living conditions, healthy food, success coaching and of course education from youth all the way through college.
Quri Vodka is now available for sale at www.QuriVodka.com starting at $34.99 USD for a single bottle or in bundles of 2 ($69.98), 3 (104.97) and 6 ($159.99). Journalists interested in a sample tasting, and want more information about Quri Vodka please contact Gina Boubel at gina@qurivodka.com.
About Quri Vodka
QURI is an award-winning premium Peruvian vodka made with quinoa sourced from a single-family farm (resting in the shadows of the glacier covered Andes that trickle into Lake Titicaca and a dormant volcano) and ancient Andean glacier water filtered through volcanic stone made in micro-45 gallon batches. The spirit of QURI vodka is one of respect. Respect for the people and land that have been producing the greatest quinoa in the world for over 5,000 years. And respect for the painstaking process of distilling fine premium spirits. Quri is the love of a people, so we’ve pledged 5% of net profits to help impoverished young women receive support to survive and thrive from the daily necessities to education all the way through university; one girl at a time.
About the Taste of Vail Food and Wine Festival
Rated among the top food and wine festivals by Forbes, Travel Channel, and USA Today, Taste of Vail will celebrate Vail’s world class dining scene and participating wineries' finest wines, at several different venues throughout North America's most popular mountain resort from April 6-9, 2022. The Taste of Vail is one of the nation's only events that invites dozens of winemakers and owners from all over the world to pour wine and interact with participants. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.tasteofvail.com
Gina Boubel
Quri Vodka
+1 512-665-7172
gina@qurivodka.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other