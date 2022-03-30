Mid Atlantic Bio Angels Group (MABA) Announces Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) as Sponsor
Alliance Supports Early-Stage Life Science EcosystemNEW YORK, NY , UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mid Atlantic Bio Angels (MABA) is pleased to announce the addition of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) as a sponsor. SVB joins a prestigious group of MABA sponsor companies and organizations that support MABA’s core mission of supporting early-stage health care entrepreneurs while generating favorable financial returns for its members and investors.
“SVB is the premier bank for early-stage life science companies, the same companies we seek to invest in, and years ahead in their product offerings and focus in this specific category.” said Yaniv Sneor, co-founder of MABA. “At the same time SVB also has specific offerings for managing investment funds, such as our internal investment Pools and external Sidecar Funds - for non-MABA members who seek to index our investments.”
Anton Xavier, Director of SVB Startup Banking Life Sciences, stated: “SVB is proud to sponsor MABA in all its initiatives including its ‘First Pitch’ series. MABA has been an influential early-stage investor for life science companies and is very supportive of the NYC bio-entrepreneurial ecosystem. We look forward to our growing relationship with MABA, ensuring early-stage companies move bold ideas forward, fast, for patients in need.”
Both SVB and MABA support investment opportunities in life science companies, from early stage through exit, that are either merger & acquisitions- based or IPOs.
Sneor noted: “We are incredibly honored that Silicon Valley Bank has chosen to support MABA and increase their involvement with our group as a sponsor, and are looking forward to working with them on many aspects of nurturing a robust life science ecosystem.”
Mid Atlantic Bio Angels group (MABA) is an angel investor group focused exclusively on new and emerging life science companies, investing exclusively in therapeutics, devices, diagnostics, and digital health companies, with no geographic limitations. Membership in MABA is by invitation only and is extended to active, accredited investors, as well as institutional investors and life science company venture arms wishing to invest alongside the angels. MABA’s members include practicing physicians, executives within small and large life science companies, and corporate members from the industry. Learn more at bioangels.net.
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) helps innovative companies and investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. Learn more at svb.com.
