Local Florida Pressure Washing Company Takes Pledge to Use More Environmentally-Friendly Cleaning Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- ProClean Pressure Washing Cape Coral is proud to announce their latest clean earth pledge. The company has dedicated themselves to using more environmentally friendly cleaning solutions for all their exterior power washing services, through 2022 and beyond!
More consumers today are demanding environmentally friendly products for their home, from furniture made with renewable materials to biodegradable cleaning solutions. In response to these growing demands, ProClean Pressure Washing Cape Coral has announced their pledge to use more environmentally friendly solutions for their soft wash pressure washing services.
“We’re as concerned about the environment as any property owner,” said the owner Nate of ProClean Pressure Washing Cape Coral. “After all, we live on this planet too! That’s why we’ve been working hard to find the right environmentally friendly products that work for our power washing services.”
What makes a product environmentally friendly? “One that doesn’t contain harsh chemicals that hurt plant life or that might contaminate ground water. A product with something toxic to humans and animals is not environmentally friendly. For instance, bleach is very harsh and can kill vegetation and grass. It’s not something considered environmentally friendly, but a lot of pressure washing companies use it anyway.”
Why is it important to use environmentally friendly materials for pressure washing in Cape Coral, FL? The owners of ProClean Pressure Washing Cape Coral are quick to answer! “One reason is that fumes from harsh products can make their way into your home or commercial business. In turn, you can breathe in those harsh toxins without even realizing it.”
Even if you don’t plan on being around during Cape Coral power washing, the owner Nate of ProClean Pressure Washing Cape Coral still suggest several reasons why environmentally friendly products are best. “Anything you use for exterior washing ends up in the ground and your local water supply. Consequently, you can eventually ingest those materials and hurt your health overall.”
The owners of ProClean Pressure Washing Cape Coral also make note that many people don’t consider the damage done to their own property when they use harsh chemicals for outdoor cleaning. “Our crew always tries to direct rinse water away from a yard and into a nearby drain, but of course some cleaning chemicals will end up in the lawn. Harmful, toxic chemicals can choke your lawn’s grass and landscaping features, and even hurt mature trees!”
With so many reasons to use “green” or eco-friendly cleaning products, why are some pressure washing service providers still using harsh chemicals for cleaning? “Because they work,” explains the owner of ProClean Pressure Washing Cape Coral. “Bleach does kill mold and algae, and stronger detergents can dissolve thick dirt and grime. But, they’re not needed if you use the right cleansers and cleaning techniques.”
What is meant by “the right” cleaning techniques? “Too many Cape Coral power washing companies don’t really train their workers on how to break up thick dirt and grime. For example, when power washing a house, you should start from the bottom and work your way up to wash. Since dirt tends to slide downward, this helps to loosen thick grime. A lot of power washing contractors don’t know that, so they struggle to dissolve thick dirt on exterior surfaces. In some cases, they might even press that dirt into pits and pores of brick and siding.”
Nate went on to discuss their pledge to use more environmentally friendly products for their pressure washing services. “It’s all about checking the ingredients, or what goes into a product. We look for natural materials including citric acids and oils. Any type of phosphate-free soap is also a great choice.”
ProClean Pressure Washing Cape Coral owner, Nate K., also notes that their soft wash systems are naturally environmentally friendly! How so? “Because we use the right cleansers and techniques for loosening dirt and grime, we only need a light pressure rinse for removing all that dirt and debris. In turn, our power washing services might require only 70% of the water used by other pressure washing companies.”
Since customer satisfaction is still key for every project, it’s vital to know that ProClean Pressure Washing Cape Coral still ensures a quality job every time. “Our crew consists of highly-trained contractors who know how to wash away dirt and grime from every corner of a property. Additionally, we use specialty scrub brushes and other tools that ensure a high-quality yet damage-free clean. When you use the best tools and techniques, you shouldn’t need harsh chemicals to get the job done right.”
With over 20 years of power washing and roof cleaning in Cape Coral FL experience, the crew at ProClean Pressure Washing Cape Coral should know how to manage a job properly! With their current pledge to use more environmentally friendly products, they note that they hope other pressure washing companies follow suit. “You can offer excellent services without hurting the environment,” they stress. “The key is to know your products and be ready for the extra work needed to ensure a thorough house pressure washing.”
About ProClean Pressure Washing Cape Coral
ProClean Pressure Washing Cape Coral is a locally owned and operated power washing company with over 12 years of pressure washing services experience. The company offers full-service exterior cleaning including pressure washing, roof washing, gutter cleaning, and driveway and parking lot power washing. Additionally, they guarantee customer satisfaction with every project. Their business location is 1632 SW 27th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914. ProClean Pressure Washing Cape Coral is currently taking appointments for FREE price quotes for residential and commercial power washing services.
Nate K.
