Late but Lovely—Cherry Blossom Season Graces the Pacific Northwest

Children playing in blossoming cherry orchard in the Pacific Northwest.

PROSSER, WA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clouds of ornamental pink cherry blossoms dot the United States right now—notably the thousands of Japanese cherry trees in Washington, D.C. peaked on March 21st. Though spring has come slowly to the Pacific Northwest this year, buds are beginning to open in cherry country and tourists are flocking to the region to view this short-lived, beautiful sight.Though both part of the genus Prunus, historically cherries have been bred for either their beautiful blossoms or their succulent fruit. The Inland Northwest is blessed with an arid climate and ample irrigation—which lends itself perfectly to the cultivation of fruiting cherries. This year, La Niña brought cooler weather and slowed the grand entrance of cherry blossoms. However, with temperatures now warming up, cherry trees in the Tri-Cities should begin to bloom the first week of April. The Pacific Northwest’s fruit lands extend northward with the Yakima Valley flowering next, followed by the Chelan/Wenatchee region. Finally, in late April to early May, blossoms open in Kelowna, British Columbia and the Flathead Valley in Montana.The parade of blooms will slowly work its way up the mountainsides over several weeks—a grand sight to behold. Cherry blossoms are one of nature’s wonders—a fleeting phenomena that everyone should experience at least once in their lives. And because of the cool spring, there’s just enough time to plan a sight-seeing road trip throughout the fruit lands of the Pacific Northwest. Chukar Cherries’ factory headquarters is located in Prosser, the center of Washington’s wine and orchard country. From the flagship store, visitors can view the waves of pink blossoms wind through the valleys. Likewise, Chukar’s headquarters is only a stone’s throw from the Northwest’s premier wineries which dot the high country above the orchards.Everything Chukar makes celebrates the simple goodness of Washington sweet and tart cherries, and guests are welcome sample the company’s many chocolates, healthy snacks, and sauces. Plan a trip with the sites and flavors of cherries as the centerpiece, and you won’t be disappointed.PACIFIC NORTHWEST GROWNIn 1988 Chukar Cherries was launched on the family farm with one goal—to be your go-to source for extraordinary Pacific Northwest foods & gifts crafted from locally grown cherries and berries. Made fresh, shipped fresh from Prosser, Washington. The Best of Nature, Best of Chocolate

