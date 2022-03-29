Local Painting Company Educates Homeowners on the Dangers of DIY Exterior Painting
EINPresswire.com/ -- Living in the era of DIY video tutorials and self-help manuals has its ups and downs. But when it comes to exterior house painting, taking the solo approach has far more of a downside than other projects. Minneapolis Exterior House Painting Pros sheds some light on why hiring an experienced painter is the better way to go, and it also saves homeowners money in the long run.
In American culture, there is an affinity to having exterior house painting parties. A homeowner calls up his or her best friends and a few neighbors and asks the community to give up a Saturday afternoon to paint some siding in exchange for a BBQ. Most people are game for such an offer, even if they have no idea how to paint a house.
Sometimes the event ends up being OK, and the job gets done, and the homeowner's only cost is for paint, brushes, and a few packages of hotdogs. However, in other scenarios, someone falls off a ladder and breaks their arm costing the homeowner thousands in liability damages.
Now, of course, that is the worst possible thing that could happen, but there are plenty of lesser things that can go wrong too. When the wrong paint is chosen for an exterior project, it can do extensive damage to the home's siding. For example, if indoor paint is used on outdoor surfaces, it offers little to no protection against the elements. Water-based paints, commonly used indoors, will slough right off the home after the first rain shower. Imagine waking up one morning and seeing the paint dripping off the house.
Peter Duran, owner, and CEO of House Painters of Minneapolis, laments, "I completely understand why someone would want to paint their own home. It usually boils down to cost. They figure they can do the job themselves for much cheaper. The truth is mistakes will happen, and those mistakes will wind up costing them a whole lot more money than hiring a professional".
Personal safety is another reason to opt for professional house exterior painting services in Minneapolis. Companies like Peter Duran's are equipped with safety equipment that keeps contractors from falling off roofs and ladders. It's imperative to take the proper precautions because lives are at stake.
"This one time, oh probably five years ago or so, a local man and his son were painting their house, and the boy fell from the ladder. Thankfully, he was OK, but it sure did shake him and his dad up! Everyone on the block learned a valuable lesson, and that was to always go pro when having the outside of the house painted, " reminisced Donny Gleason, a painter for Minneapolis Exterior House Painting Pros.
As many will agree, it truly isn't worth life and limb to paint one's own home. Hospital bills are extremely expensive and go well beyond the cost of professional painting services.
The right tools and equipment are also something Peter Duran asks homeowners to consider. "There are tools that only licensed painters have access to. Sure, you can go down to Lowes or the Home Depot and pick out some great paintbrushes and other items, but they will not be of industrial-grade quality, thus rendering you a subpar result, " said Peter.
Things like a paint can opener, measuring tape, blue painter's tape, masking tool, drop cloths, sanding paper, and primer are just a few items that are on the professional painter's list. There are at least two dozen more things that expert painting contractors bring with them to the job. That's quite an investment for a homeowner wanting to take on a DIY painting project.
Then, there is the aspect of time. Most homeowners do not have the time to paint the entire outside of their house. It's more than just a weekend project. Taking time off work to paint actually costs money because the homeowner is losing out on bits of their paycheck. A professional painting company takes on the job and, because of experience, can often have the home painted in less than a week, depending on its size and the weather.
A home is the most significant investment most people will ever make. That's one reason why Peter Duran started his company. Exterior house painting in Minneapolis can turn out badly if not done correctly. It can cost homeowners a decrease in the value of their property. Trying to sell a home with a horrible paint job is next to impossible. The first thing everyone sees is the outside of the house. Protecting the investment made on the home requires professional painting services that create curb appeal and not destroy it.
Going with an expert painting company like Minneapolis Exterior House Painting Pros is always the best way to go.
Who is Minneapolis Exterior House Painting Pros?
Since 2007, Minneapolis Exterior House Painting Pros has been making homes look bright, highly valued, and wonderful. The company only uses high-quality paints, tools, and equipment to ensure the job meets their valued customers' satisfaction. It doesn't matter how tall or wide the home is; there is no job too tough for these painters to tackle. In addition, the company, located at 1226 Adams St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413, offers competitive pricing and FREE, no-obligation consultations and estimates. To schedule an appointment with the team, please call (763) 363-2373 or visit the company website at https://minneapolisexteriorpaintingpros.com/. Making Minneapolis look better one painted home at a time.
Peter Duran
In American culture, there is an affinity to having exterior house painting parties. A homeowner calls up his or her best friends and a few neighbors and asks the community to give up a Saturday afternoon to paint some siding in exchange for a BBQ. Most people are game for such an offer, even if they have no idea how to paint a house.
Sometimes the event ends up being OK, and the job gets done, and the homeowner's only cost is for paint, brushes, and a few packages of hotdogs. However, in other scenarios, someone falls off a ladder and breaks their arm costing the homeowner thousands in liability damages.
Now, of course, that is the worst possible thing that could happen, but there are plenty of lesser things that can go wrong too. When the wrong paint is chosen for an exterior project, it can do extensive damage to the home's siding. For example, if indoor paint is used on outdoor surfaces, it offers little to no protection against the elements. Water-based paints, commonly used indoors, will slough right off the home after the first rain shower. Imagine waking up one morning and seeing the paint dripping off the house.
Peter Duran, owner, and CEO of House Painters of Minneapolis, laments, "I completely understand why someone would want to paint their own home. It usually boils down to cost. They figure they can do the job themselves for much cheaper. The truth is mistakes will happen, and those mistakes will wind up costing them a whole lot more money than hiring a professional".
Personal safety is another reason to opt for professional house exterior painting services in Minneapolis. Companies like Peter Duran's are equipped with safety equipment that keeps contractors from falling off roofs and ladders. It's imperative to take the proper precautions because lives are at stake.
"This one time, oh probably five years ago or so, a local man and his son were painting their house, and the boy fell from the ladder. Thankfully, he was OK, but it sure did shake him and his dad up! Everyone on the block learned a valuable lesson, and that was to always go pro when having the outside of the house painted, " reminisced Donny Gleason, a painter for Minneapolis Exterior House Painting Pros.
As many will agree, it truly isn't worth life and limb to paint one's own home. Hospital bills are extremely expensive and go well beyond the cost of professional painting services.
The right tools and equipment are also something Peter Duran asks homeowners to consider. "There are tools that only licensed painters have access to. Sure, you can go down to Lowes or the Home Depot and pick out some great paintbrushes and other items, but they will not be of industrial-grade quality, thus rendering you a subpar result, " said Peter.
Things like a paint can opener, measuring tape, blue painter's tape, masking tool, drop cloths, sanding paper, and primer are just a few items that are on the professional painter's list. There are at least two dozen more things that expert painting contractors bring with them to the job. That's quite an investment for a homeowner wanting to take on a DIY painting project.
Then, there is the aspect of time. Most homeowners do not have the time to paint the entire outside of their house. It's more than just a weekend project. Taking time off work to paint actually costs money because the homeowner is losing out on bits of their paycheck. A professional painting company takes on the job and, because of experience, can often have the home painted in less than a week, depending on its size and the weather.
A home is the most significant investment most people will ever make. That's one reason why Peter Duran started his company. Exterior house painting in Minneapolis can turn out badly if not done correctly. It can cost homeowners a decrease in the value of their property. Trying to sell a home with a horrible paint job is next to impossible. The first thing everyone sees is the outside of the house. Protecting the investment made on the home requires professional painting services that create curb appeal and not destroy it.
Going with an expert painting company like Minneapolis Exterior House Painting Pros is always the best way to go.
Who is Minneapolis Exterior House Painting Pros?
Since 2007, Minneapolis Exterior House Painting Pros has been making homes look bright, highly valued, and wonderful. The company only uses high-quality paints, tools, and equipment to ensure the job meets their valued customers' satisfaction. It doesn't matter how tall or wide the home is; there is no job too tough for these painters to tackle. In addition, the company, located at 1226 Adams St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413, offers competitive pricing and FREE, no-obligation consultations and estimates. To schedule an appointment with the team, please call (763) 363-2373 or visit the company website at https://minneapolisexteriorpaintingpros.com/. Making Minneapolis look better one painted home at a time.
Peter Duran
Minneapolis Exterior House Painting Pros
+1 763-363-2373
email us here
Minneapolis Exterior House Painting Pros - Minneapolis painting contractors makes painting a breeze!