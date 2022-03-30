AdGuard VPN major update for all platforms and extra 10 GB in April
Today we release AdGuard VPN updates for all platforms — for macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, and browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.EU, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
▲Auto-protection in AdGuard VPN for Android
The most noticeable change in AdGuard VPN for Android is Auto-protection. With this feature, you don't have to worry anymore whether your connection is secure at the moment. You can enable it for Wi-Fi, mobile networks or both. Depending on the chosen option, AdGuard VPN will turn on automatically when the device connects to cellular or Wi-Fi networks. For further convenience you can add your Wi-Fi network at home and/or work to the trusted ones, so that Auto-protection doesn't cover them.
Note that Auto-protection is not available in the Compatibility mode and in the SOCKS5 mode.
▲Exclusions 2.0
Firstly, now you can not only add websites to exclusions but also choose among the lists of popular services. The lists are divided into eight categories: Social networks, Messengers, Video and Music streaming services, Games, Shopping, Search engines, and Work communication tools. From now on, any of these services can be added to exclusions in one click! It's especially convenient if you use Selective mode where AdGuard VPN is on only for the domains added to exclusions.
This feature is available on all platforms except iOS.
Secondly, Exclusions lists can be easily configured. If you've added a domain and some of its subdomains, they'll be grouped inside the root one. Also, when adding a root domain (example.com) its mask is added too (*.example.com) — previously, one had to enter it manually, not many users knew about it. If you've added a service, changed or removed something and now want to recover initial settings, don't worry: just press Reset to default next to the domain — this action will restore any missing domains and tick all checkboxes.
▲Custom DNS servers in AdGuard VPN for Mac and Windows
Following the footprints of AdGuard VPN for Android, the desktop apps now also feature DNS filtering. You can add custom DNS servers — choose from the broad selection of popular DNS providers such as Cloudflare DNS. Thanks to the new feature, AdGuard VPN users don't have to be limited to a default DNS server provided by their ISP. We suggest that you try various DNS solutions and choose one that suits you best, as each DNS provider has their perks.
▲Additional 10 GB to all free users
The world is going through a difficult time. There are problems with access to various resources in some countries, and we can't stay away. We're giving all free AdGuard VPN users, old and new, extra 10 GB in March and April. You'll have 13 GB of VPN traffic instead of three during both months — so that you can browse freely and get more information.
▲Full redesign
You can already see what the main screen in AdGuard VPN for iOS looks like.
That seems to be it. Hurry up to update AdGuard VPN and see for yourself how different it has become. Hope you'll like it! As usual, we welcome feedback in whatever format convenient for you — share any thoughts in the comments here or on social media.
Nadia Oskar
AdGuard
media@adguard.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter