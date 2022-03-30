Love Found, Love Lost - Tonight on ABC 20/20 with Robin Roberts "24 Months That Changed The World"

Tracey and Cheri Syphax

A New Jersey, couple open up to Award Winning Journalist Deborah Roberts about life, love and loss during the pandemic.

Tracey states “finding each other has been the highlight of the past 24 months”.”
— Tracey Syphax
TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracey Syphax, Entrepreneur and Author of From the Block to the Boardroom and his wife Cheri Syphax, Medical Device Executive, Host of the Leader and Lover Podcast, and creator of Just The Phax Coaching Services will sit down with Deborah Roberts on the emotional, powerful 20/20 special, “24 Months That Changed the World” airing Wednesday, March 30th 9c/10e.

Tracey and Cheri met online approximately 3 weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic. Being locked down created many challenges, and the couple relied on technology to date virtually.

Dating during the pandemic allowed the couple to see each other as their most authentic selves. As restrictions lifted, Tracey and Cheri were finally able to meet in person, on May 22, 2020. They wed a year later, May 22, 2021.

The pandemic drew them together and allowed their creative juices to flow. Mrs. Syphax, created the Leader and Lover Podcast, where she draws from her personal experience as a professional who wears many hats balancing leading in the boardroom and loving in the bedroom.

The couple’s story has also inspired thousands of people who had lost hope of finding love.

There were pandemic highs the Syphaxes experienced, as well as very low lows. Cheri lost her mother unexpectedly the week before the wedding and had to lean on her then fiancé’ and new husband for support. She had to return that support when Tracey unexpectedly lost his father a few weeks before the taping of this special. Ultimately, the couple feels blessed they were together during such tragic experiences. “Losing my mother was devastating" Cheri says, "but to lose my mother the week before my wedding is an experience I would wish on no one. To have Tracey there to support me, helped me from going into a deep, dark, abyss. I was able to support him in a similar way when he lost his father.”

“We are excited to share our story with the world. The pandemic was tough, really tough for people but we would be remiss to not celebrate the highlights of it. It really did change our lives and we are grateful for it even through the losses”, Tracey states “finding each other has been the highlight of the past 24 months”.

About

Tracey Syphax is President and Chief Executive Officer of Phax Group, LLC, a real estate development company. He is the author of the award-winning Memoir, “From the Block to the Boardroom.” In December of 2017 Mr. Syphax was pardoned by Former Governor Chris Christie-NJ for a 27-year old conviction for drug possession and possession with intent to distribute. Tracey has spent 25 years in business as a strong advocate for ending mass incarceration through the use of proper re-entry tools coupled with the goal of visualizing entrepreneurship as a viable employment option for returning citizens. In 2017, for the second consecutive year, he was named as one of the Twenty-Five Most Influential African Americans in New Jersey by the South Jersey Journal. He made history in 2011 as the first African American to be awarded “Entrepreneur of the Year” by the Princeton Chamber of Commerce.

