Love Found, Love Lost - Tonight on ABC 20/20 with Robin Roberts "24 Months That Changed The World"
A New Jersey, couple open up to Award Winning Journalist Deborah Roberts about life, love and loss during the pandemic.
Tracey states “finding each other has been the highlight of the past 24 months”.”TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracey Syphax, Entrepreneur and Author of From the Block to the Boardroom and his wife Cheri Syphax, Medical Device Executive, Host of the Leader and Lover Podcast, and creator of Just The Phax Coaching Services will sit down with Deborah Roberts on the emotional, powerful 20/20 special, “24 Months That Changed the World” airing Wednesday, March 30th 9c/10e.
Tracey and Cheri met online approximately 3 weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic. Being locked down created many challenges, and the couple relied on technology to date virtually.
Dating during the pandemic allowed the couple to see each other as their most authentic selves. As restrictions lifted, Tracey and Cheri were finally able to meet in person, on May 22, 2020. They wed a year later, May 22, 2021.
The pandemic drew them together and allowed their creative juices to flow. Mrs. Syphax, created the Leader and Lover Podcast, where she draws from her personal experience as a professional who wears many hats balancing leading in the boardroom and loving in the bedroom.
The couple’s story has also inspired thousands of people who had lost hope of finding love.
There were pandemic highs the Syphaxes experienced, as well as very low lows. Cheri lost her mother unexpectedly the week before the wedding and had to lean on her then fiancé’ and new husband for support. She had to return that support when Tracey unexpectedly lost his father a few weeks before the taping of this special. Ultimately, the couple feels blessed they were together during such tragic experiences. “Losing my mother was devastating" Cheri says, "but to lose my mother the week before my wedding is an experience I would wish on no one. To have Tracey there to support me, helped me from going into a deep, dark, abyss. I was able to support him in a similar way when he lost his father.”
“We are excited to share our story with the world. The pandemic was tough, really tough for people but we would be remiss to not celebrate the highlights of it. It really did change our lives and we are grateful for it even through the losses”, Tracey states “finding each other has been the highlight of the past 24 months”.
