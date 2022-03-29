Local Louisiana Foundation Repair Company Recommends Foundation Inspections During Springtime
EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring is in the air, and it's time to have those foundations inspected. Whether they be a concrete slab or pier & beam, it's always a good idea to ensure the stability of the structure that's holding up residential and commercial properties.
There are a number of problems that can be discovered and remedied as the weather warms up, especially in cement foundations. That's what makes spring foundation inspection in Shreveport so important. Wouldn't it be incredible to get in front of foundation damages before they begin affecting other structures? By doing so, homeowners will save piles of money on repairs.
Shreveport Foundation Repair Specialists is dedicated to performing meticulous inspections during any time of the year but during spring is when the company gets most of its calls. When a foundation is subjected to changing temperatures and shifting soil patterns, it can put excessive pressure on concrete slabs.
It's often more difficult to accurately inspect a foundation during the winter months due to cooler temps causing materials to contract. Granted, Louisiana doesn't get as frigid as the northern states, but during the nighttime, temperatures can nose dive, causing foundations to change.
John Elmer, who owns Shreveport Foundation Repair Specialists and is a master structural engineer, said, "The best time of the year to inspect a foundation is during the spring. We can find damages that require repair and get them corrected during summer. That means the foundation is stabilized and ready to take on the cooler temps and weather patterns of fall and winter. It's really a never-ending cycle, but it must be done."
Here are a few things for homeowners to keep in mind when it comes to the significance of springtime foundation inspections in Kansas City:
1. A professional foundation inspection in Shreveport improves home value.
2. Looking to sell? A home buyer needs to know that the foundation is in good shape.
3. Foundation inspections help homeowners see where they need to make improvements in water runoff and irrigation systems.
4. Inspections are key to finding mold infestations and correcting the problem.
5. When it comes to expert foundation inspections in Kansas City, it means keeping families safe.
6. When issues are caught early, it means preventing structural damages.
All good foundation repair companies in Shreveport make it clear how vital inspection services are, especially during spring which is the optimum time of year to have one. It's crucial that the contractor performing the inspection is fully licensed and experienced in aspects of structural engineering to ensure the job is done thoroughly.
"We don't leave any stone unturned when conducting a foundation inspection. There are times that cracks and leaks hide deeply below the surface, and they need to be found. Some homeowners have a basement or crawl space leak problems, and the issue cannot be clearly pinpointed until a meticulous inspection is complete. Inspections honestly save homeowners a lot of money in the long run", said David Greer, a licensed structural engineer on staff at Shreveport Foundation Repair Specialists.
There are emergency symptoms that require a professional inspection no matter what time of year it is, and homeowners shouldn't dismiss them. Things like sinkholes, homes that have been hit by heavy equipment or vehicles, severe flooding and mud, wall separation, bulging walls, and joint separation due to expansion are all reasons to call a local contractor.
When cracked windows, doors not operating correctly, or the home is sitting a bit off balance are noticed, a homeowner should reach out for an inspection reasonably quickly, but it isn't an emergency. However, the best results are achieved when quick repairs are made.
During the winter of 2012, a severe storm hit Shreveport, causing massive flooding and mudslides to form. The mud put terrible pressure on a local church building's cement foundation, causing it to crack. However, the owners of the church didn't notice the damages right away. Thankfully, after a thorough spring inspection completed by Kansas City Foundation Specialists, the problem was quickly addressed before it could cause further damages.
"We were so thankful for John Elmer and his team when they found the crack. By that point, we had some leakage in our basement but couldn't understand where it was coming from. The crack was deep down under the soil so that it couldn't be easily seen. Kansas City Foundation Specialists saved the day, and they saved our church", said parishioner.
Foundation inspection can lead to necessary foundation repair in Shreveport, which is why the service is highly recommended, especially during spring. When spring comes around in Louisiana, so does heavy rainfall, and it often points structural engineers directly to the source of the problem. In addition, making fast repairs like polyurethane foam injection to fill cracks, waterproofing, and house leveling are key ways to cut costs on damages and to preserve residential and commercial foundations.
