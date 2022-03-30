Submit Release
New Audio Drone Single Fire and War Supporting the People of Ukraine

Audio Drone. Fire and War

New digital release by Audio Drone titled Fire and War in support of the People of Ukraine

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the people of Ukraine suffer under the Russian invasion People around the world are rallying behind
the Ukrainian people to stop the war & bring peace back to the people of Ukraine


The song Fire and War was written by Mark Chasen, Billy Neill , Nick Mettimano, Joe Paglia and Chris O’Donnel John Kolb

The haunting lyrics of Fire and War portray the pain and loss of war that paints an erie similarity to the Ukrainian conflict that is taking place right in front of our eyes .. The man sees the death of his friend and can no longer take the agony and pain of war as he says ……Why Did He Have To Die ..?

Audio Drone from Philadelphia Pennsylvania has decided to release their timeless song, Fire and War from their critically acclaimed album by the same title song Fire and War on ZodiacTaax was produced by Charlie Kendall and Joe Alfonsi and is available worldwide @ all digital outlets including iTunes Spotify and Apple Music via Tunecore

Please donate to the World Food Program USA click on Donate to Ukraine wfpusa.org

Joe Alfonsi
Zodiac Entertainment
+1 610-517-1738
Infozodiactrax4@gmail.com

