Fifteen Florida Veterans Inducted Into Hall of Fame

March 29, 2022

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet voted unanimously today to ‎induct 15 veterans into the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame. The names for the ‎Class of 2021 were presented for a formal vote during the March 29 Cabinet ‎Meeting by FDVA Executive Director James S. “Hammer” Hartsell.‎

The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame recognizes and honors those military veterans ‎who, through their works and lives during or after military service, have made a ‎significant contribution to the State of Florida through civic, business, public ‎service or other pursuits. It is not a traditional military hall of fame, as it focuses ‎on post-military contributions to the State of Florida. ‎ ‎ “Honoring the best of our Veterans’ community each year helps reinforce Florida as the most veteran sought after state in the nation,” said Hartsell, a retired Marine Corps Major General. “I was honored to submit the names of these 15 patriots during today’s Cabinet Meeting. They represent the best of the best and we looking forward to honoring them in person next month.”

The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Council met in late 2021 to review ‎and select nominees submitted from the general public. Following a formal ‎report and audit, the results were transmitted to Florida Department of Veterans’ ‎Affairs, which submits the nominations to the Governor and Cabinet. Today’s ‎vote formally approves the selection. A ceremony honoring the 15 inductees ‎from the Class of 2021 is scheduled for April 27 at the Capitol.

The Class of 2021 is the ninth class to enter the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame.‎ Inductees include:

Robert Adelhelm, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret) – Jacksonville

Bishop (Dr.) Douglas Alexander ‎Sr., U.S. Army Veteran – Hernando

Thomas Bowman, Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret) – Spring Hill

Robert D. Chelberg, Lieutenant General, U.S. Army (Ret) – North Palm Beach

William W. Francis II, Colonel, U.S. Air Force (Ret) – Tallahassee

Michael W. Hartford, Captain, U.S. Navy (Ret) – Ellenton

Daniel V. Hughes, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran – Palm Coast

Rep. Stan Jordan, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret) – Jacksonville

Ray A. Quinn, Sergeant Major, U.S. Army (Ret) – St. Augustine

Darryl J. Reyes, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret) – Tampa

Frederick Robinson, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran – Apopka

Gill Ruderman, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret) – Bradenton

William D. Salter, U.S. Army Veteran – Milton

Harry O. “Skip” Taylor, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret) – Viera

William D. Wilson, U.S. Air Force Veteran – Tallahassee

