Skye Rider's 2022 Releases and Upcoming Album

Spring 2021 photoshoot Night out Milton Photoshoot Toronto Bridge Night view

The Story Behind Skye Rider's Aliko Please Tell Me, 4:00Am Story and Let's Be Crazy

I just knew that it was something that I wasn't writing, but my heart was” — Skye Rider

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skye Rider is excited to declare the release of the new Single Aliko Please Tell Me (APTM) which is available worldwide on all streaming platforms.Skye started writing Aliko Please Tell Me in early 2022 in his hometown Minsk, Belarus. With struck by inspiration, he wrote a song within hours. Expressing the way he was feeling at the time. APTM is a ballad about a man who is confused about the situation-ship that he is in. Skye sings about the need to know what to do as a result of it. Skye had already released Aliko Please Tell Me, but felt that this song needed an acoustic rerender. With the emphasis on piano as the base and empowering vocals, this shows a new perspective on an impressive song. Towards the end, it adds a bit of a flare as a lot has changed since the release of Aliko Please Tell Me. This shows the listeners what has happened and how it came to be."Aliko Please Tell Me is the first pop-based song that I made. It is about the wondering questions that I had. I was starstruck with inspiration so I started humming, then singing. The next thing I know, the song was complete. It is a song that anyone can easily connect with because the questions in this song are thought by everyone." - Skye Rider ( www.skyeridermusic.com Skye wrote the 4:00Am Story at the start of 2022. It was supposed to showcase the instrumental aspect of the album. A simple track that glues together the feelings that the upcoming album projects. "Through the Darkest Lows and the Highest Highs, you're the one I want by my side". This lyric is supposedly a teaser for the upcoming album and is said to be the album name, Darkest Lows and the Highest Highs."4:00Am Story is a beautiful love song that crafts the hidden feelings that people don’t share openly. It is about what the guy feels for his lover, feelings that cannot be expressed through words, only through expression. The music is dramatic as it amplifies that guy's feelings towards the girl. It is childish but it is deep and thoughtful." - Skye Rider ( www.skyeridermusic.com Let's Be Crazy is the only song that wasn't written in 2022. The song was brought to fruition in 2022, however, it has been in the works since 2020. It was supposed to come out with Blank Page (2021), however, the vibe of the song didn't match that of the rest so it was placed on hold. Now, Let's Be Crazy shows a Lo-fi wave-like feel to the album and Skye's discography.

Aliko Please Tell Me (Audio Track)