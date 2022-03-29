Lexington Foundation Repair Experts Celebrates 25 Years Serving the Local Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lexington Foundation Repair Experts celebrates 25 years of offering expert commercial and house foundation repair in Lexington, KY. With a history of outstanding reviews, owners of the company offer their secrets for becoming #1 in the foundation repair industry.
“We start by hiring only the highest-trained foundation repair contractors in Lexington, Kentucky,” stated the owners of Lexington Foundation Repair Experts. “A quality installation is key for ensuring a foundation lasts for decades without leaks, cracks, chips, or spalling. Additionally, it’s vital that installation contractors ensure proper depth and thickness of concrete and use appropriate bracing such as rebar along the way.”
Can any general contractor offer the same quality installation as the crew at Lexington Foundation Repair Experts? The owners of the company offer a resounding “no” as their response. “Pouring a foundation is not like pouring concrete for a driveway,” they say earnestly. “Remember, a foundation must be strong enough to hold up an entire structure. In turn, its concrete must be the right mixture of aggregate and cement, and the right depth and thickness as well. One small oversight or mistake can mean premature cracking and other serious issues.”
The owners of Lexington Foundation Repair Experts offer added insight as to what else has made them so successful over the past quarter century. “Unlike some other companies, we start every project with a full-scale property inspection, not just a foundation check.” Why is this step so important when it comes to foundation repair for Lexington, KY, properties? “You can often spot signs of foundation damage along interior or exterior walls, not just a foundation’s surface,” the company owners explain. “Even how doors and windows operate can indicate foundation damage, so it’s vital that the entire property get a full check before work begins.”
With over 25 years of service behind them, what can the owners of Lexington Foundation Repair Experts tell area residents when it comes to foundation repairs? “Maintenance is key,” they say in response. “Many homeowners especially don’t realize that maintaining a foundation is just as vital as maintaining a structure’s roof, gutters, and other surface materials.”
How do they recommend a property owner maintain a foundation? “Waterproofing is an excellent choice,” they offer. “Keeping excess moisture away from a property keeps that foundation strong. That’s one major difference we’ve seen over the years, when it comes to foundations of approximately the same age. A waterproofed foundation on a property with good drainage will last decades longer than one without.”
The owners of Lexington Foundation Repair Experts are proud to offer their advice to area homeowners and commercial property owners, since they view those local residents as their neighbors! “Our company is locally owned and operated, and we’re proud to have called the Lexington area home for all these years. We treat each client like the neighbors they are, and have made it our goal to ensure every area property has a solid foundation under it.” What has kept their business going all this time? “We offer nothing less than the highest-quality service, and make it our goal to treat every property as we would want ours to be treated. Over the years, we’ve made many friends and are proud of our long history of outstanding reviews from past clients.”
That doesn’t mean that they’ve gotten much repeat business over the years, as the owners of Lexington Foundation Repair Experts share. “Our goal is to provide expert foundation repair that lasts, so we actually don’t want to hear that a client is calling us back for added repairs!” How common is it for past clients to need repeated repairs? “It’s very rare, although sometimes crack repair materials will break down after a few years. However, underpinning and other work should outlast a homeowner.”
As the owners and crew of Lexington Foundation Repair Experts celebrate 25 years in the business, are they doing anything to mark the occasion? “We’re always offering free foundation inspections to area property owners, but are stepping up our efforts to get the word out there. It’s vital that property owners realize that foundation damage only gets worse the longer it’s ignored. We’ve had many clients who could have avoided thousands of dollars in repair bills if they had only called us at the first sign of damage.”
The owners of Lexington Foundation Repair Experts also explain how to spot those signs of damage right when their property’s foundation begins to falter. “Regular inspections are always a great idea. You can also keep an eye on soil conditions around your property and schedule an inspection if you notice excess moisture.”
There is one last bit of advice that the owners of Lexington Foundation Repair Experts want property owners to take into the next quarter century. “Never settle for second best when it comes to needed repairs! Your property’s foundation is only as good as the contractors who install it and then keep it in good condition over the years. We’re proud to say that our outstanding service is what has kept us in business for 25 years and will keep us around for another 25 and more!”
About Lexington Foundation Repair Experts
Lexington Foundation Repair Experts is one of the area’s leading providers of foundation repair for Lexington, KY, properties. Additionally, Lexington Foundation Repair Experts has over 25 years of industry experience. The crew of Lexington Foundation Repair Experts is located at 710 E Main St, Lexington, KY 40502 and is currently taking appointments for FREE foundation inspections and repair price quotes.
