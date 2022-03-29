Local Kitchen Design Company Predicts the Most Requested Remodeling Services in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to home remodeling, there are specific things that homeowners want to have done. Things like building a new garage or repairing porch stairs often don't make the list. So what does? Kansas City Kitchen Remodeling wants to let everyone know the most requested remodeling services for 2022.
It's no shock that kitchen design in Kansas City is the #1 most requested remodeling service. Homeowners want to improve upon the most highly visited room in their home, which is the kitchen. Considering how much time is spent in this space, it is logical that it'd be the first choice for renovation.
A lot of the aspects of kitchen remodeling focus on the flooring and cabinets. Things like swapping out linoleum for hardwood and brightening up dark cabinets with light-colored paints and hardware are always at the top of the updating list.
Dustin Miller, owner and CEO of Kansas City Kitchen Remodeling said, "Every year, we see loads of new clients who want to completely renovate their kitchens. I'm talking tear everything out and updating it with something more modern. In 2022, we are seeing an uptick in kitchen renovations due to the pandemic limiting what we could do over the last two years."
The great news is professional kitchen design in Kansas City is a specialty of Dustin's. Renovations can range in price depending on how high-end homeowners want to go with their materials. Sometimes, partial remodeling is an option that those with a more modest budget choose.
Next up is bathroom remodeling. Now, unlike Kansas City kitchen remodeling, bathrooms are not the first choice to update, but they come in at a close second. There are many ways to renovate the family or master bathroom. New flooring, tiling, and fixtures are common ways to update the space.
Many homeowners enjoy converting single shower stalls into tub and shower combos. There are also safety features that can be added, like handrails or walk-in tubs. Mr. Miller says that he gets requests for jacuzzi-style tub installation quite often. "If a bathroom happens to be severely outdated with damaged fixtures and wall-to-wall carpeting, it's a good idea to remove those items first," said Dustin Miller.
Another sought-after renovation in Kansas City this year takes us right back to the kitchen. Cabinet refacing is all the rage right now. It mainly takes place in the kitchen area, but homeowners are also requesting it in the bathroom as well. It's safe to say that professional remodeling is at an all-time high in 2022.
Who is Kansas City Kitchen Remodeling?
Kansas City Kitchen Remodeling was founded in 2009 by master contractor Dustin Miller. Dustin had a vision that swept across Kansas City and into the homes of many happy customers. His contractors are licensed, insured, and exceptionally experienced in all areas of home remodeling services. The company, located at 1301 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64106, offers the lowest prices in the area, including FREE, no-obligation consultations with a talented designer. To secure a zero-cost consult and estimate, simply call Dustin and his crew at (816) 307-2007 or visit the company website at https://kansascitykitchenremodeling.com/ for more information.
Dustin Miller
It's no shock that kitchen design in Kansas City is the #1 most requested remodeling service. Homeowners want to improve upon the most highly visited room in their home, which is the kitchen. Considering how much time is spent in this space, it is logical that it'd be the first choice for renovation.
A lot of the aspects of kitchen remodeling focus on the flooring and cabinets. Things like swapping out linoleum for hardwood and brightening up dark cabinets with light-colored paints and hardware are always at the top of the updating list.
Dustin Miller, owner and CEO of Kansas City Kitchen Remodeling said, "Every year, we see loads of new clients who want to completely renovate their kitchens. I'm talking tear everything out and updating it with something more modern. In 2022, we are seeing an uptick in kitchen renovations due to the pandemic limiting what we could do over the last two years."
The great news is professional kitchen design in Kansas City is a specialty of Dustin's. Renovations can range in price depending on how high-end homeowners want to go with their materials. Sometimes, partial remodeling is an option that those with a more modest budget choose.
Next up is bathroom remodeling. Now, unlike Kansas City kitchen remodeling, bathrooms are not the first choice to update, but they come in at a close second. There are many ways to renovate the family or master bathroom. New flooring, tiling, and fixtures are common ways to update the space.
Many homeowners enjoy converting single shower stalls into tub and shower combos. There are also safety features that can be added, like handrails or walk-in tubs. Mr. Miller says that he gets requests for jacuzzi-style tub installation quite often. "If a bathroom happens to be severely outdated with damaged fixtures and wall-to-wall carpeting, it's a good idea to remove those items first," said Dustin Miller.
Another sought-after renovation in Kansas City this year takes us right back to the kitchen. Cabinet refacing is all the rage right now. It mainly takes place in the kitchen area, but homeowners are also requesting it in the bathroom as well. It's safe to say that professional remodeling is at an all-time high in 2022.
Who is Kansas City Kitchen Remodeling?
Kansas City Kitchen Remodeling was founded in 2009 by master contractor Dustin Miller. Dustin had a vision that swept across Kansas City and into the homes of many happy customers. His contractors are licensed, insured, and exceptionally experienced in all areas of home remodeling services. The company, located at 1301 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64106, offers the lowest prices in the area, including FREE, no-obligation consultations with a talented designer. To secure a zero-cost consult and estimate, simply call Dustin and his crew at (816) 307-2007 or visit the company website at https://kansascitykitchenremodeling.com/ for more information.
Dustin Miller
Kansas City Kitchen Remodeling
+1 816-307-2007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Kansas City Kitchen Remodeling - Innovative, Industry-Leading Kitchen Remodeling in Kansas City