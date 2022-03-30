Mind Body Align at School’s Pre-K Program Named Finalist for Global Innovation Award
Mind Body Align is named a finalist in the SIIA Innovation Showcase and will present their new pre-Kindergarten social and emotional learning program at a pitch fest.
New Early Childhood Education Program Preps Kids for Academic Readiness
All finalists are companies who developed a product within the past three years and are providing tech-based educational products to solve challenges in education. Mind Body Align moves into the next step of the competition, working with industry mentors at least once a month, and will create a five minute video for a virtual pitch fest in May. The showcase named finalists for two awards, most likely to succeed and most innovative.
“The Mind Body Align team works daily to improve the executive functioning skills for students and educators,” said Jennifer Blue, president of Mind Body Align. “The pilot program for this pre-Kindergarten curriculum is preparing the children in Mansfield City Schools for academic success. We are thrilled to be acknowledged as a CODiE award finalist and to work with such trailblazers to bring more ed tech and academic innovation to the world.”
To establish solid emotional learning at a young age is “… highly important for helping preschool children to understand and manage their emotions, feel and show empathy for others, establish healthy relationships, set positive goals, and make responsible decisions,” according to the National Center for Healthy Safe Children.
Over the course of the next two months, Mind Body Align will create the pitch and a video addressing what the product is, the inspiration behind it, the problem or pain point it solves for educators, and why their product is the most innovative. The judges for the showcase will evaluate based on their own criteria.
“Our team is creating products and providing services that address critical problems facing schools today,” said Blue. “We want to make it easy to practice mindfulness. Starting young gives children the right start.”
***
About Mind Body Align, LLC
Creating a better world through mindfulness, Mind Body Align improves lives by teaching mindful social and emotional learning at school, at work, and everywhere. Mind Body Align At Work improves the profitability of businesses by using mindfulness education as a part of employee resources. Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction. Mind Body Align At School benefits students, teachers, and staff. Their SEL curriculums for pre-K and primary grades meet Ohio Department of Education curriculum standards and are a great complement to PBIS programs. Their new, inclusive teacher professional development course is in pilot programs; contact Mind Body Align to inquire about becoming a pilot location and bring Mind Body Align educator programs to your school. Experience Connect In, Mind Body Align’s free, 15-minute virtual community mindfulness practice each Wednesday at 8:15 EST and each Thursday at 3:45 pm EST via Live Zoom. Mindfulness Starts Now. Join us and learn more about Mind Body Align at mindbodyalign.com.
###
Terise Ryan
Mind Body Align LLC
+1 614-323-7531
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Mind Body Align at School Uses Innovative Social and Emotional Learning Curriculum to Boost Academic Readiness in Students