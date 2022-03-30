Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,636 in the last 365 days.

Mind Body Align at School’s Pre-K Program Named Finalist for Global Innovation Award

Mind Body Align at School makes it easy to practice mindfulness and prepare children for academic success.

Mind Body Align at School mindful SEL programs set students up for success in school.

Mind Body Align pre-Kindergarten SEL program sets children up for positive learning outcomes.

Mind Body Align is named a finalist in the SIIA Innovation Showcase and will present their new pre-Kindergarten social and emotional learning program at a pitch fest.

Mind Body Align programs are created with equity and accessibility in mind. In this image is a QR code linking guests to a web page with mindfulness practices safe for children and can be used in school or at work as a part of social and emotional learning programs

Making the practice of mindfulness easy, Mind Body Align hosts free practices suitable for any age. Mindfulness starts now.

New Early Childhood Education Program Preps Kids for Academic Readiness

The Mind Body Align team works daily to improve the executive functioning skills for students and educators.”
— Jennifer Blue
MANSFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 30, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mind Body Align was recently recognized by SIIA for its newly piloted pre-Kindergarten social and emotional learning program when Mind Body Align was named a finalist for a CODiE award. The SIIA CODiE Awards have honored thousands of software, education, and other related products for the past 35 years in an effort to drive innovation in the information industry.

All finalists are companies who developed a product within the past three years and are providing tech-based educational products to solve challenges in education. Mind Body Align moves into the next step of the competition, working with industry mentors at least once a month, and will create a five minute video for a virtual pitch fest in May. The showcase named finalists for two awards, most likely to succeed and most innovative.

“The Mind Body Align team works daily to improve the executive functioning skills for students and educators,” said Jennifer Blue, president of Mind Body Align. “The pilot program for this pre-Kindergarten curriculum is preparing the children in Mansfield City Schools for academic success. We are thrilled to be acknowledged as a CODiE award finalist and to work with such trailblazers to bring more ed tech and academic innovation to the world.”

To establish solid emotional learning at a young age is “… highly important for helping preschool children to understand and manage their emotions, feel and show empathy for others, establish healthy relationships, set positive goals, and make responsible decisions,” according to the National Center for Healthy Safe Children.

Over the course of the next two months, Mind Body Align will create the pitch and a video addressing what the product is, the inspiration behind it, the problem or pain point it solves for educators, and why their product is the most innovative. The judges for the showcase will evaluate based on their own criteria.

“Our team is creating products and providing services that address critical problems facing schools today,” said Blue. “We want to make it easy to practice mindfulness. Starting young gives children the right start.”
***
About Mind Body Align, LLC
Creating a better world through mindfulness, Mind Body Align improves lives by teaching mindful social and emotional learning at school, at work, and everywhere. Mind Body Align At Work improves the profitability of businesses by using mindfulness education as a part of employee resources. Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction. Mind Body Align At School benefits students, teachers, and staff. Their SEL curriculums for pre-K and primary grades meet Ohio Department of Education curriculum standards and are a great complement to PBIS programs. Their new, inclusive teacher professional development course is in pilot programs; contact Mind Body Align to inquire about becoming a pilot location and bring Mind Body Align educator programs to your school. Experience Connect In, Mind Body Align’s free, 15-minute virtual community mindfulness practice each Wednesday at 8:15 EST and each Thursday at 3:45 pm EST via Live Zoom. Mindfulness Starts Now. Join us and learn more about Mind Body Align at mindbodyalign.com.

###

Terise Ryan
Mind Body Align LLC
+1 614-323-7531
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Mind Body Align at School Uses Innovative Social and Emotional Learning Curriculum to Boost Academic Readiness in Students

You just read:

Mind Body Align at School’s Pre-K Program Named Finalist for Global Innovation Award

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.