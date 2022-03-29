Veteran Running Coach Bill Leach Joins Flats or Spikes

Flats or Spikes, Inc. has announced that Bill Leach has joined Flats or Spikes as a running coach and training program expert.

Bill's depth of knowledge in the sport combined with his experience coaching runners from Olympians to beginners truly brings a depth of training expertise to Flats or Spikes.” — Paul S Miller, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Flats or Spikes