Bill Leach Joins Flats or Spikes

Flats or Spikes, Inc. has announced that Bill Leach has joined Flats or Spikes as a running coach and training program expert.
Bill's depth of knowledge in the sport combined with his experience coaching runners from Olympians to beginners truly brings a depth of training expertise to Flats or Spikes.”CHAMPAIGN, IL, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champaign, Illinois - Flats or Spikes, Inc. has announced that Bill Leach has joined Flats or Spikes as a running coach and training program expert. Flats or Spikes is building the world's first digital running program integrating expertise in running, sports therapy, endurance nutrition, and sports medicine in a single platform. Bill has more than 40 years of coaching experience, was head coach for Cross Country and Track and Field at University of Illinois Chicago, Southeast Missouri State University, University of Montana, and DePaul University, coaches Olympians, and integrates the latest science into his training.
— Paul S Miller, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Flats or Spikes
“Coach Leach’s science-based approach to training runners is what brought us together,” says Paul S Miller, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Flats or Spikes. “His depth of knowledge in the sport combined with his experience coaching runners from Olympians to beginners truly brings a depth of training expertise to Flats or Spikes that will help us create a world class experience in run training.” “I’m excited to join Flats or Spikes to help build a great running program. Runners have always needed access to these kinds of expertise to perform at their best, and, finally, they can get everything in one place.” Coach Leach says.
“Flats or Spikes is all about continual improvement from running to developing science-based software. We all learn from each other here. It’s incredible working with Bill and the rest of the team that we’ve assembled at Flats or Spikes.” Brent Trenhaile, PhD COO and Co-Founder adds.
Flats or Spikes is currently completing an alpha program and beginning a public beta program aimed for the end of April, 2022. Runners will get access to a modern approach to coach-runner communication, personalized training plans, integrated science-based analytics, tailored nutrition requirements based on athlete workload, and sports therapy-based hot-spot management systems to reduce the chance of injury. “Join our beta program and be a part of building a new, personalized human running experience at Flats or Spikes in April.” Paul says.
About Flats or Spikes
Flats or Spikes, Inc. specializes in integrating domain expertise and intelligent systems to create science-based applications that people love. We work to build products that people use everyday. Our applications create understanding from data and build community through perseverance. We believe in building quality of life for all while everyone continually improves.
