Medical Diagnostic and Protective Equipment Company Expands With New Miami Headquarters
To date, Peach Medical has completed more than 30,000 orders
Peach Medical Sourcing, a disruptor in the medical tech space, is proud to announce a new headquarters located in Miami, Florida. The tight-knit family-centric team at Peach Medical brings plenty of ecommerce, sourcing and procurement talent to the table, and the team hopes to leverage the tech hub nature of Miami to expand and grow business.
Peach Medical's leadership team includes:
• Nitin Khosla, CEO. Khosla has more than 15 years of experience in e-commerce marketing and SaaS models. He launched Peach Medical with a desire to provide high-value products via customer-centric channels that deliver quality service and timely supplies.
• Adam Malik, Chief Procurement Officer. Malik's background in procurement and sourcing began with hospitality supplies. He leverages his experience and knowledge to build strategic supply chains, that mitigate risks of scarcity, for customers even in challenging times.
• Aishah Kirchheimer, Chief Financial Officer. Kirchheimer took on the role of CFO for Peach Medical in December 2021. Her role focuses on deploying strong financial strategies to help the company maintain its leadership position in the niche, while expanding and growing.
“We're excited to venture into a new space that includes industries outside of medical supplies, growing our business further with our new fulfillment center and allowing us to capitalize on the central location in Miami as well as internationally," said Khosla.
To date, Peach Medical has completed more than 30,000 orders. Its e-commerce sites boast over 1 million unique views, and the team is looking to continue this growth with the move to Miami. Peach Medical currently has a presence in Oakland and Los Angeles, California, New York and Washington D.C. The Peach Medical team looks for ways to stand out, make a difference and support hypergrowth, and it believes a step into Miami is the right path.
"With a healthy balance sheet and access to capital, Miami is a great opportunity for us to grow and bring change - the sky is the limit for us at this point." noted Aishah.
The team didn't pick Miami out of a hat, though. Miami has seen enormous growth as a tech hub in recent years. In 2021, the metro region experienced a 30% increase in the net flow of IT and software workers moving in — a gain that doubled the percentage increase just a year before.
In fact, much of South Florida is growing rapidly in tech assets due to the Miami phenomenon. Since 2020, the region has experienced an increase of $1 trillion in new technology assets. It's a trend Peach Medical is hoping to take part in.
"With our team’s strong background in Fintech, hospitality, and procurement, we can procure products and build relationships in any industry," said Malik. "We focus on building strong relationships with all of our clients to provide them with a solution for their unique needs."
Part of the goal in re-locating Peach Medical headquarters to Miami is to expand from its current niche. Peach Medical currently serves hospitals, medical offices, governments, businesses that are reopening, performing art centers, education organizations, laboratories, event centers, entertainment businesses, manufacturers and retailers. Its products range from N95 NIOSH masks and other PPE to point-of-care and over-the-counter testing and lab products.
Businesses in the Miami area or across the nation interested in Peach Medical's high-quality products and service can learn more at peachmedical.com.
Peach Medical HQ address: 2901 NW 34th St, Miami, FL
