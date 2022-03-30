Poster for The Six Sides of Truth, the Award-Winning Screenplay by Haute-Lifestyle.com Publisher Janet Walker, Unveiled

The Six Sides of Truth Unveils New Poster Haute-Lifestyle.com, the Boutique Luxury Lifestyle Online Magazine.

Janet Walker, publisher, and founder of Haute-Lifestyle.com, unveils the newest poster for her cerebral espionage thriller, The Six Sides of Truth.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 -- Janet Walker, publisher, and founder of Haute-Lifestyle.com and The-Entertainment-Zone.com, unveils the newest poster for her cerebral espionage thriller, "The Six Sides of Truth."

From Cannes to Toronto and Los Angeles to Chicago, "The Six Sides of Truth," continues earning global raves with Special Mention at the Athens (Greece) International Monthly Art Film Festival. The Santa Barbara International Screenplay Awards said, “The Six Sides of Truth cannot be ignored.” Calling the screenplay, a “cerebral thriller.”

"The Six Sides of Truth" tells the story of a female reporter who discovers the human testing of a classified project and her race against time to expose the high-ranking government officials, including the chairwoman of the Senate Counter-Intelligence Committee, who will stop at nothing to silence her.

Janet Walker closed 2021 with 31 total wins and selections across her three scripts: "The Six Sides of Truth," "The Wednesday Killer," "The Assassins of Fifth Avenue." A complete list of wins can be seen here.

