New Mexico Department of Agriculture plans pesticide disposal event in April

March 29, 2022

Free community event held in Albuquerque

Haga clic aquí para español.

ALBUQUERQUE ­– The New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) will host a pesticide disposal event in Albuquerque Tuesday, April 12. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Helena Chemical, located at 6280 Desert Road SE.

This event is open to agricultural producers, licensed pesticide dealers, pest control companies, golf courses, farmers, ranchers, homeowners and any other members of the community that need to safely dispose of pesticides. These events come at no cost to participate. Any and all types of pesticide, treated seed or rinsate will be collected.

Held several times throughout the state, the pesticide disposal events provide the agricultural industry, pest control industry and the general public the opportunity to properly dispose of unwanted pesticides. Most recently, NMDA sponsored pesticide disposal events in Deming and Santa Rosa in October.

“We had two successful events this past fall in Deming and Santa Rosa,” said Stephen Baca, NMDA Agricultural & Environmental Services Assistant Division Director. “We hope we can replicate that with our upcoming spring event. Pesticide disposal should be handled in a safe, proper manner, and that’s why these events are critical. We want to assist as many people in the state as we can with this service and hope that homeowners, business owners, and all others with pesticides to dispose of in Albuquerque and the surrounding areas take advantage of this opportunity.”

The amount collected at the Deming event (36,182 pounds) was the fifth-largest amount collected since NMDA began holding disposal events in 2007. Over the past 14 years, NMDA has partnered with recycling companies and hosts to hold these events, at which over 750,000 pounds of unwanted pesticides and their containers have been collected.

No registration is required to participate. Staff will direct the flow of traffic and obtain information as needed. Participants should not leave their vehicles unless otherwise instructed.

For more information on pesticide disposal events, please call 575-646-2134, email pesticides@nmda.nmsu.edu, or visit www.nmda.nmsu.edu/pesticides/.

