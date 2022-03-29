AgriFuture event registration deadline fast approaching

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

April 7 last day to register for agriculture education and networking event

Haga clic aquí para la versión en español.

ALBUQUERQUE – The AgriFuture Educational Institute is returning to New Mexico, and the deadline to register is rapidly approaching. The three-day event will take place at the Embassy Suites in Albuquerque May 17-19. The last day to register for AgriFuture is Thursday, April 7. To register for the event, visit the AgriFuture page on the New Mexico Department of Agriculture website.

The registration fee for “Future Ag Producers” – registrants that are students or newly entering the agriculture industry workforce – is $50, which includes a two-night hotel stay. The registration fee for “Current Ag Producers/Mentors” is $100 and does not include the two-night hotel stay.

Additionally, the first 150 registrants will receive copies of the book Connectable: How Leaders Can Move Teams From Isolated to All In by Ryan Jenkins and Steven Van Cohen. Jenkins, an internationally acclaimed speaker and author, is slated as one of the event’s keynote speakers. Tim “The Dairy Farmer” Moffett, a third-generation farmer and an accomplished agricultural speaker and comedian will also be a keynote speaker at AgriFuture.

These keynote speakers are not the only highlight of AgriFuture. The conference consists of a multitude of panels and breakout sessions, each specifically catered to address relevant issues and aspects of the agriculture industry- especially for those that may be relatively new agriculture practitioners. The list of sessions and topics featured at AgriFuture include:

Farm-to-Table Reception Led by New Mexico–Taste the Tradition Chef Ambassador Rocky Durham

Future of Agriculture

Opportunities for Military Families and Veterans

Financial Management

Generations of Agriculturalists: The Louis Family from the Pueblo of Acoma

Experiences with Using Agencies

Food Hubs

Marketing Your Agribusiness

Transition and Land Succession

Stress Management

Opportunities for Getting Started

Each of these topics will be extensively covered by panels of experts with countless years of combined experience in their respective fields. A number of agencies host the event, including Dairy Producers of New Mexico, Farm Credit of New Mexico, New Mexico Acequia Association, New Mexico Association of Conservation Districts, New Mexico Beef Council, New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association, New Mexico Department of Agriculture, New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau, New Mexico State University College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, United States Department of Agriculture and many more.

AgriFuture serves as a unique opportunity to not only learn from, but network with professionals from a number of different fields in the agriculture industry. According to New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte, this opportunity is not one that should be taken for granted.

“AgriFuture is an incredible event that opens a number of doors in our industry, especially for younger, new agriculturalists,” said Witte. “I encourage all young ag practitioners and professionals, as well as anyone new entering the industry, to attend this conference. AgriFuture not only provides a chance to become established in this industry, but also a chance to collaborate with other passionate individuals and ensure stability in agriculture for future generations.”

AgriFuture aims to connect, inform and inspire the next generation of farmers, ranchers and all people involved in agriculture. The event is held during even numbered years and is geared toward anyone 18 to 40 years of age but is open to anyone older or younger who is interested in being a part of the future of agriculture. Current producers of any age are highly encouraged to join alongside future producers to learn and share insights. Veterans of the armed forces are encouraged to attend.

For more details on AgriFuture, including hotel information, detailed conference agenda, and a full list of sponsors, visit the AgriFuture webpage.

