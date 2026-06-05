NM remains screwworm-free: Vigilance urged for travelers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

NM Livestock Board Contact: Dr. Samantha Holeck, State Veterinarian

Samantha.Holeck@nmlb.nm.gov, 505-841-6161

NMDA Contact: Jenny Green, Public Affairs Specialist

jgreen@nmda.nmsu.edu, 575-202-4249

NMDOH Contact: Robert Nott, Communications Director

Robert.Nott@doh.nm.gov, 505-479-0147

NM Wildlife Contact: Natasha Montoya, Assistant Chief of Information

Natasha.Montoya@dgf.nm.gov, 505-670-5453

June 4, 2026

New World screwworm case confirmed in South Texas

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ALBUQUERQUE – State animal, wildlife and human health officials urge vigilance among New Mexicans following the U.S. Department of Agriculture's June 3 confirmation of a New World screwworm case in Zavala County, Texas.

At this time, New World screwworm (NWS) has not been detected in New Mexico. State officials emphasize that there is no cause for alarm but encourage residents, livestock producers, veterinarians, wildlife professionals, hunters, and pet owners to stay informed and report any suspicious cases.

“While New World screwworm has not been detected in New Mexico, USDA's confirmation of the pest in South Texas serves as an important reminder for everyone to remain vigilant,” said New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte. “We encourage anyone who has recently traveled or plans to travel to the affected area with livestock, horses, pets, or other animals to closely monitor them and report any suspicious wounds or infestations. Early detection and reporting are essential to protecting New Mexico's agriculture, wildlife, and animal and human health.”

Particular vigilance is encouraged for livestock producers, animal owners, hunters, outdoor recreationists, and others who may have recently traveled or have plans to travel to South Texas, especially areas near the confirmed detection. Animals returning from affected areas should be closely monitored for wounds that fail to heal or show signs of unusual maggot infestations.

NWS is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals. Early detection and rapid reporting are essential to preventing its spread.

New Mexicans should be familiar with the signs of New World screwworm and review state-specific preparedness and response resources. For New Mexico-specific information, reporting guidance, and updates, visit ScrewwormNM.org.

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