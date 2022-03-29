ANOTHER 11-YEAR OLD GIRL IS TRAGICALLY KILLED BY HER OWN SCHOOL BUS
CSN spent three years working with Colorado to develop the most comprehensive plan to make certain students get to school and home safely
Ann's Law Colorado SB22-085 Is the most comprehensive school and student safety bill ever introduced
THE COST OF PASSING SB22-085: THE LIFE OF 11-YEAR-OLD ANNALEISE “ANNA” BACKNER
When every voter learns what's in SB22-085, a bill that a few of you tried to kill, you will let my daughter be the last student to be killed by funding and passing Anna’s law without further delay.”PARACHUTE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SB22-085 THE SAFE STUDENT PROTECTION PROGRAM IS NOW CALLED “ANNAS LAW” TO ALLOW TRAGEDY TO BECOME A TRIUMPH FOR THE SAFETY OF OVER A MILLION COLORADO PARENTS
— – Leandra Backner
On-going Update 3.29.22
With just six weeks left in the legislative session, another death has occurred that might have been prevented by the statewide implementation of a bill presented in 2019. That bill SB20-052 was a bipartisan effort to prevent hundreds of school bus accidents, save millions in costs, cut school bus related injuries and fatalities in half, reduce greenhouse gasses on school buses by 20%, reverse the school bus driver shortage, reduce the number of school bus stop arm runners, increase response times from first responders to school bus accidents (and school sites), and make Colorado the Gold Standard for student safety excellence nationwide. It is even designed to attract millions of dollars in corporate sponsorships to extend the life of the program once the three-year pilot funds are depleted.
And while we fight to make Colorado the safest state in the nation for students, another 11-year-old girl is killed as she was run over by her own school bus.
Anna’s Mom talked with CBS news and had this to say WATCH VIDEO 3 Min 42 seconds https://vimeo.com/693540912
An Urgent Message from one of the Bill’s sponsors Don Coram. https://vimeo.com/685348601
Bill Sponsors said today: “We are very encouraged that Senate Joint Budget Committee members truly understand the magnitude of the safety of our children and look forward to presenting to the entire Senate Anna’s Law that will make Colorado the National Standard for protecting our children.”
Watch and Post on all social media this video 3 min 23 seconds https://vimeo.com/685348601
An Open Message to All Colorado Senators and Representatives from Anna’s mother Leandra Backner:
“We have learned from the leadership at Child Safety Network that they have spent the past 116 weeks, three years working to make our state’s student transportation system safer, and that almost every one of you in the House and Senate are true blue champions for children. They say an honest mistake let one bill out of 600 “fall through the cracks”; and that we should trust the system to pass the life-or-death benefits included in the bill that now bears my daughter’s name.
I’m no politician, but it looks to me like SB22-085 ended up on the “junk pile” with bills that just don’t matter to a very few Coloradoans; the rest of us don’t know what the bill contains. Anna’s Law matters to over a million parents with kids in school K-12 because it provides all of us with free access to the largest advancement in child safety, transportation safety and parenting technology. It gives us free resources that every parent desperately needs to navigate the many dangers that face our children each and every day.
Maybe when every voter learns what is actually included in a bill that a few of you tried to kill, you will let my daughter be the last student to be killed by agreeing to fund and pass Anna’s law without further delay.
Over the next few weeks Colorado has our last and best chance to become known as the safest state in the nation to send our kids to school.
Having the chance to make Colorado the” gold standard” for student safety is a great honor for our state; and something you can all take pride in knowing you have the power to enact.
Annaliese would want me to ask you to make it happen before any other student is injured or killed; and as a mother, I would ask you to make it happen so that no other parent will have to feel the unbearable pain and feeling of loss that will be with my family for the rest of our lives.
To all elected representatives in Colorado, you should know that Anna loved her education in our state so very much that she died trying to get to school. Please don’t let Anna’s death be in vain.
Respectfully, Leandra Backner
-end of open memorandum-
Child Safety Network urges you to help the Backners at their official Go Fund Me Page. They are all alone in a very small town with few resources and a three-year-old son who was just diagnosed last month with Autism.
They wish to thank the thousands of you that have reached out to show your support. Now you can follow these steps and make your support count:
About CSN: Since 1989, CSN has worked diligently to reduce the likelihood of children becoming victims of abuse, abduction, injury, and exploitation. CSN's life-saving work includes CSN Safe Bus™ NATIONAL SCHOOL BUS SAFETY MONTH, Green Clean Schools that works to remove toxic chemicals from our schools, CSN Safe Ride to make school buses more secure and provide new technology for public safety, programs to work with Tribal Councils to reduce the Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
A plea from Anna's mother