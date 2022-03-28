Senate Resolution 252 Printer's Number 1517
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1517
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
252
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, STEFANO, BROWNE, ARGALL, BROOKS,
FONTANA, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, MENSCH, J. WARD,
STREET, COSTA AND PITTMAN, MARCH 28, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 28, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing April 15, 2022, as "Purple Up! for Military Kids
Day" in Pennsylvania and the month of April 2022 as the
"Month of the Military Child."
WHEREAS, Since September 11, 2001, more than 30,000
Pennsylvania National Guard members, reservists and active-duty
personnel have been deployed in support of the Global War on
Terrorism; and
WHEREAS, The estimated number of children in this
Commonwealth having at least one parent currently serving in the
National Guard, Reserves or active components of the United
States Armed Forces exceeds 37,000; and
WHEREAS, Nationwide, more than 2 million children have
experienced the deployment of one or more parents since 2001;
and
WHEREAS, Nearly 44% of military personnel have children who
are left behind during these deployments; and
WHEREAS, The United States Department of Defense, the United
States Armed Forces and other Federal agencies as well as
