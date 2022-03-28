Submit Release
Senate Resolution 252 Printer's Number 1517

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1517

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

252

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, STEFANO, BROWNE, ARGALL, BROOKS,

FONTANA, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, MENSCH, J. WARD,

STREET, COSTA AND PITTMAN, MARCH 28, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 28, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing April 15, 2022, as "Purple Up! for Military Kids

Day" in Pennsylvania and the month of April 2022 as the

"Month of the Military Child."

WHEREAS, Since September 11, 2001, more than 30,000

Pennsylvania National Guard members, reservists and active-duty

personnel have been deployed in support of the Global War on

Terrorism; and

WHEREAS, The estimated number of children in this

Commonwealth having at least one parent currently serving in the

National Guard, Reserves or active components of the United

States Armed Forces exceeds 37,000; and

WHEREAS, Nationwide, more than 2 million children have

experienced the deployment of one or more parents since 2001;

and

WHEREAS, Nearly 44% of military personnel have children who

are left behind during these deployments; and

WHEREAS, The United States Department of Defense, the United

States Armed Forces and other Federal agencies as well as

