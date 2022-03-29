PimComedy the Musical presents: Crypto Steve
Jesus Christ Son of God died for our sins was buried was raised on the third day”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PimComedy the Musical debuts : Crypto Steve. A new character in Pimcomedy the Musical. Story of darkness to light. Finding joy and love in dark places. Finding love in the middle of Hell
Pimcomedy is playing at the Actors Temple Theater, 339 West 47th street, between 8 and 9 ave manhattan. Run by the Legendary Edmund Gaynes, Broadway star and performer, previously performing with Liza Minelli and other Broadway stars. Actors Temple Theater is home to other hit Off Broadway show such as Sistas the Musical and Little Christmas Miracles.
Crypto Steve is a character that loves Crypto . He loves to play with Crypto and NFTs, and make NFT art. Also, Crypto Steve loves to sell digital art online. Crypto Steve also loves to help the homeless in New York City. His kind heart has won millions of souls in NYC and internationally and Crypto Steve hopes to share the message of Blockchain and Crypto to millions of people. Also , CS is kind of weird an odd and kind of socially Awkward. Sometimes people like to beat him up and Crypto Steve cries.
PimComedy the Musical is an avant garde show, designer, musical , helping create a better community. Helping Broadway and Off Broadway fans see something different and experience something different and cool. Also , receive a chance to speak with the lead star in person and receive a complimentary photo shoot. Show located in Hells Kitchen.
Recent Reviews! Brave, Honest, Thought-provoking , Jen S , Artistic Director NYC theater. Corey Sherrill comedian : enjoyed the amazing energy amazing story of how you reached peace within your self. And how to overcome life's hardships that can you questioning why me. You still fought ! Your art has literally lived. And will continue to inspire forever .. Bianca made us so proud last night seeing her execute on her first live performance off Broadway. Thanks @setnyc for putting together such as amazing performance @themindinvestor
Telecharge: https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/PimComedy-The-Musical/Overview
WEBSITE and reviews: https://www.thesetnyc.com/about
