Lighthouse Autism Center Brings Awareness to Autism Spectrum Disorder
Leading ABA Provider Shines Light on Autism Awareness MonthSOUTH BEND, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, southwest Michigan and central Illinois. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the United States. As the need for ABA services grow, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to educate the community and bring awareness and acceptance to those living with autism.
April is Autism Awareness Month. Lighthouse Autism Center has taken this month to celebrate those with autism through awareness, acceptance and understanding that each individual is as unique and different as each of our fingerprints. Starting April 1, 2022, Lighthouse Autism Center will be sharing statistics and engaging the community, virtually through social media, as well as holding in-person events and celebrations within our centers and community. Lighthouse is also celebrating within each center with various activities such as Spirit Day, craft days and a friendly center competition with creative autism awareness displays.
Lighthouse is also partnering with the South Bend Cubs to host Four Winds Field’s first ever Autism Awareness Day. The event will be held on Sunday, April 10th and will feature a modified game program, including programming around autism and autism acceptance, sensory friendly activities including a sensory room for guests to use during the game, as well as community organizations tabling at the event.
About Autism
Autism is a general term used to describe a group of complex developmental brain disorders – autism spectrum disorders–caused by a combination of genes and environmental influences. These disorders are characterized, in varying degrees, by communication difficulties, social and behavioral challenges, as well as repetitive behaviors. An estimated 1 in 44 children in the U.S. is on the autism spectrum. Most children were still being diagnosed after age 4, though autism can be reliably diagnosed as early as age 2. One of the most important things you can do for your child is to learn the early signs of autism. It is important that you are familiar with typical developmental milestones your child should be reaching. Early intervention is imperative for reaching optimal outcomes and helping a child with autism build critical skills that allow them to gain independence and improve overall quality of life. The sooner you identify whether your child has autism, the sooner you can get the resources your child needs to unlock their unlimited potential and reach their goals.
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the parents of a child with autism. Over the past ten years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based provider of ABA therapy for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, southwestern Michigan and Illinois. As the largest ABA provider in the state of Indiana, Lighthouse has a reputation for bringing together compassionate care with clinical excellence, with autism therapy programs supported by a beautiful play-based environment that supports the best possible outcomes for children with autism. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at: www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
