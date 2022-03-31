Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,761 in the last 365 days.

Wana Brands launch Augmented Reality Experience on Product Packaging

Augmented Reality

Wana Brands Augmented Reality on Product Packaging

Augmented Reality

August Allen Augmented Reality Experiences

Augmented Reality

Scan the QR to launch an Augmented Reality Experience

Wana Brands launches an innovative AR experience for the cannabis brand’s new product line that leverages the power of Web-Based Augmented Reality (WebAR).

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The forward-thinking team at Wana Brands worked with August Allen to launch an innovative AR experience for the cannabis brand’s new product line that leverages the power and accessibility of Web-Based Augmented Reality (WebAR). By scanning the QR code on the packaging, consumers are presented with immersive 3D animations enabling them to select and brilliantly interact with the new Live Rosin gummy flavors Watermelon Slushy, Tropical Smoothie, Citrus Sorbet, and Berry Gelato.

Wana is the number one edible company in North America and the first edible brand to bring its packaging to life using AR technology. The AR experience was developed by August Allen with outstanding compatibility across iOS and Android devices. Consumers can simply hold their smartphones up to scan the QR code. Once activated, the audience is presented with a surreal user experience that promotes Wana’s new solventless extracted live rosin line.

The bold, detailed, and colorful 3D animations surround the user with fun and interactive educational content to drive engagement. These interactive features include a 360 view of 3D gummies floating around that participants can pop to hear unique, playful sounds and a terpene wheel that will take you to individual immersive flavor experiences.

In addition to the 3D interactive content, the experience also features key call-to-actions to share the experience, view product batch details, or watch the YouTube video.

August Allen integrated Google analytics into this experience, including in-depth user engagement and geo-location analytics. This allowed Wana to directly access key engagement metrics such as the number of users, quantity of views, average time-in-experience, and click-through rates.

This impressive first-of-its-kind on-cannabis packaging Web-based Augmented reality experience was developed by August Allen.

Check out the experience for yourself.
Scan the QR code or go to https://augustallen.com/wana-ar (Best viewed on on a mobile device)

Kristina Veltri
August Allen
+1 720-822-4074
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Wana Brands launch Augmented Reality Experience on Product Packaging

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.