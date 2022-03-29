A free live-streaming virtual travel platform that grows into a big community within four months
A virtual traveling platform creates a big community and helps people during CrisesUNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been almost four months since Viewpal was born in this “meta” global reality. Alexandros Frydas, one of the co-founders of the company, tells us: “I am so happy and moved. We are building something beautiful. Viewers learn from guides but also from each other. They take so many beautiful pictures (snapshots) and share them with the community and the world. Most importantly they show support in crucial moments, such as Ukraine’s Crisis."
When the Crisis in Ukraine happened, we immediately took the initiative to contact our guides and ask them to unite with us to support those in need and their responses were more than supportive. In less than a day and in such short notice, together with the guides we managed to host five live virtual tours. In less than 12 hours, our community traveled virtually to Hue-Vietnam, Zadar-Croatia, Santorini-Greece, Bucharest-Romania, and Galicia-Spain. Our guide in Amsterdam asked us to donate to the Ukrainian Red Cross all the tips he had gathered within February and our guide from Edinburgh started creating and sending tailored video-stories upon the viewers requests about Edinburgh history (and not only) to anyone who would donate to “Save the Children of Ukraine”. Our tour guide in Romania ran his virtual tour to support the Ukrainian Red Cross on a snowy evening and talked to the viewers about the dictatorship in Romania. Despite the weather conditions, he showed such professionalism and devotion to the effort to help and support the innocent civilians caught in this tragedy. Many people from the community helped us get the word out and contributed by sharing the tours and giving tips (gratuities) to these tours. Even a small amount can always make a difference. All the tips gathered from the tours on the 1st of March were donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross.
It is moving to see how something that started in the pandemic has grown into such an active community to support people in need. Passion for traveling was what brought viewers and guides together and during these hard times their humanity united them under one cause.
We hope to grow our community into a place where the world will be redefined via connection. Stories are all we have, it’s better to share them.
Viewpal is your new friend in viewing the world and connecting with it.
Designed to serve as a meeting point for people who are interested in sharing and connecting via traveling around the world, Viewpal is a new online live streaming platform that offers virtual interactive experiences, tours, and trips.
How it works
• Expert tour guides host interactive live-streaming virtual tours and events.
• It is free to join.
• During a live tour, you are able to:
- chat with other guests in real-time
- ask questions and give instructions to the guide
- take snapshots (photos) and share them with your friends, family, or the other “Viewpals” on social media
- support local tour guides from around the world by giving them a tip
By joining Viewpal you can connect with new people and become a member of a far-reaching global community without borders.
About Viewpal: Viewpal.com is a new online platform that offers live stream interactive experiences with hosts from all over the world. Our mission is to inspire and rekindle curiosity for the world we live in, through a seamless online experience, by connecting people, stories, and destinations.
