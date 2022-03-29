Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros Offers Lower Rates for Stamped Concrete Installation in Spring of 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the weather gets warmer, the prices of stamped concrete installation get lower. During spring 2022, Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros has decided to offer its customers valued services for special discounted rates. It's something the company does each year to show appreciation for repeat and new clients.
Having a new stamped concrete patio installed typically costs a pretty penny but even without the discount is much cheaper than using natural materials. In addition, items like slate or marble are extremely heavy and awkward to transport, and they bear hefty price tags. Cement stamping changes all of that.
Dan Smelting, the owner of Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros, enjoys offering deals and discounts to the local service area, especially when the sun starts shining more. "When the dark and dreary days of winter start to wind down, I like to offer a little something sunny to my clients. Giving them discounted prices on concrete stamping is a great way to kick off the spring and summer months. Everyone is going to love the low prices that I've got in store for them", said Mr. Smelting.
So, what services are available with the company? Pretty much anything anyone could ever want in terms of concrete stamping. One of the most significant advantages of choosing affordable stamping services is the ability to replicate materials like wood, natural stone, and brick. So, when a customer decides they want to change the way their patio or driveway looks, they can opt for natural materials or choose to stamp.
Going with natural materials requires the current cement to be replaced, which is a huge undertaking. It involves tearing out what is already there and replacing it with something new. The process can take days and leave parts of the landscape disheveled. That's simply not the case when it comes to Dan Smelting's way of doing things.
The average stamped concrete installation cost in Kansas City runs between $5 and $12 per square foot. That is astronomically cheaper than choosing other methods. Plus, with the spring discounts, customers could easily see those already low figures even lower.
"We've got a lot of great stuff lined up for spring and summer this year. From new walkways to beautiful patios, the sky is the limit on what a customer can get with concrete stamping services", said Perry Newman, a licensed contractor on staff.
Back in April of 2011, the company made headlines when they installed brand new concrete stamped floors for a local library that needed some renovations. The library wasn't charged for the services as Mr. Smelting, and his crew wanted to give back to their community. It is said the library was set to officially close its doors without the renovations due to code violations. Kansas City Concrete Stamping Pros and other local contractors stepped up to the plate and completely renovated the property with zero balance forwarded to the owners.
One big question that's always on everyone's mind is whether personalized colors can be used during concrete stamping installation. According to Dan Smelting, they can. "We use any color or combination of colors that our customers want. That's something that makes stamping so unique because it has the ability to personalize the look and feel of the finished product. Most people don't know this, but we can also install different patterns and textures to the stamps for added depth", remarked Mr. Smelting.
Sometimes, customers opt to have borders placed around their driveways and walkways for even more personalization. Cement stamps are great for outdoor areas like patios, walkways, and pool decks. Pamela Jones, an area business owner, opted to have her cafe's walls concrete stamped and get compliments on the look every day, "I am so happy that I decided to do with a slate design. It really changed the atmosphere of my cafe and gives it a more elegant look", said Ms. Jones.
There are numerous possibilities when it comes to changing up pool decks, too. The area of a pool deck is generally dull and boring. On average, pools are surrounded by off-white concrete. Spring is an excellent time to update the look with concrete stamping services. Pavers with intricate designs are a popular choice in the Kansas City area, according to Dan Smelting and his team. Another significant aspect of adding stamped concrete to pool decking is that it offers grip to the surface so that slips and falls happen less. Thanks to Dan and his team, concrete stamping is more affordable than ever to Kansas City residents, and for that, we thank them.
Who is Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros?
Since 2009, Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros has been on the scene, making patios, pool decks, floors, walkways, and more look incredible. Only using the highest quality materials and tools, all of the company's projects turn out looking nothing less than stellar. In addition, the contractor team coats all finished concrete stamps with a special sealant to ensure their longevity. Getting an appointment with the company is easy, and all consultations and estimates are completely FREE of charge. Our office is located at 4001 Montgall Ave, Kansas City, MO 64130. To schedule, please call (913) 379-2990 or visit the website at https://kansascitystampedconcretepros.com/ for more information.
