Real estate investment firm NRIA announces that Fort Myers, Florida, is a focus for redevelopment
“NRIA’s riverfront redevelopment project is just one aspect of a truly transformative time for Fort Myers,” says NRIA.
There is a considerable need for additional housing for new migrants and long-time Florida residents. We can help fill that need.”SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate on the East Coast, is pleased to announce that the firm is involved in redeveloping the riverfront district of Fort Myers, Florida.
— Glenn La Mattina, COO, NRIA
Fort Myers, a seaside city of roughly 80,000 people, is experiencing a rebirth, NRIA says, with a multitude of government and privately-funded redevelopment projects underway.
The rest of the country is taking notice of the city’s development boom and advantageous lifestyle, according to NRIA, with the benefits of living in the beach community being spotlighted in media outlets across the country.
From U.S. News and World Report, which named Fort Myers one of the best places to retire to in 2021, to WalletHub, which called Fort Myers the fastest growing city in America in 2020.
The Secaucus, New Jersey-based NRIA will soon begin its own redevelopment project on 4.7 acres of land in the riverfront district of Fort Myers. The project, located on and around West First Street, will include the refurbishing of an existing hotel, marina, restaurant, residential and retail area, as well as the development of two new 25-floor high-end residential towers and one five-story residential building, marina, restaurant, residential and retail area. In total, the redevelopment project will offer 352 residential units.
“Southwest Florida has great growth potential,” says Glenn La Mattina, NRIA’s COO, of NRIA’s choice to invest in Fort Myers. “Florida is one of the most desirable areas to live in today, and we feel it is underserved. There is a considerable need for additional housing for new migrants and long-time Florida residents. We can help fill that need.”
As part of the project, new restaurants and retail establishments will line West First Street and the riverfront, creating an energetic downtown feel, according to NRIA’s La Mattina.
The bustling Fort Myers is the county seat of Lee County, Florida, whose board of county commissioners has made a priority of redevelopment, including funding affordable housing developments in the area. In addition, big business is quietly moving into the Fort Myers area, with Amazon having opened a sorting center in the city in 2021 and a planned massive Amazon warehouse and distribution center coming soon.
“This is an exciting time for Fort Myers,” says Rich Stabile, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, Construction Management, and Sales for NRIA. “And we are happy to be a part of it. Fort Myers has it all, from parks and beaches to the arts and business. You couldn’t ask for a better location to live, work and play.”
“NRIA’s riverfront redevelopment project is just one aspect of a truly transformative time for this great community,” Stabile adds.
