Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Analysis by Industry Perspective, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2029

Radio frequency identification (RFID) refers to the technology, which uses radio frequency electromagnetic fields or electrostatic fields.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radio frequency identification (RFID) refers to the technology, which uses radio frequency electromagnetic fields or electrostatic fields to identify objects carrying tags when they come close to a reader. The RFID provides automatic item identification on mixed pallets, shipping & receiving applications, and helps monitor unattended items in the store.

The global radio frequency identification (RFID) market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to increase in usage of security & access control applications, requirement of the accurate data unit, and growth in demand for effective store handling. However, factors such as high initial investment cost, damage of sensors, and device interoperability restrain the growth of the market.

The report segments the radio frequency identification (RFID) market on the basis of component, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of component, the market is divided into tags, reader, and software. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is classified into transportation, retail, government, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Avery Dennison, Alien Technology, Applied Wireless RFID, CAEN RFID, Checkpoint Systems, Inc., Impinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions, and Savi Technology are also provided in this report.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global radio frequency identification (RFID) market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain has been taken into account to help in understanding the competitive environment across the geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global radio frequency identification (RFID) market is provided.

