Fast Casual Restaurant Market Is Booming Rapidly with Strong Demand By 2032 | EXKI SA, Zaxby's Franchising LLC.

The rise in the number of food delivery services along with increase in number of internet users have high potential to drive the market growth in coming years.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global fast casual restaurant market was valued at $124.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $337.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032.The rapid growth of fast casual restaurants is majorly driven due to low barriers to entry from the competitors and the potential for high profits, which has led to a proliferation of such restaurant chains in both developed and developing economies across the globe. Moreover, the food service industry has experienced a significant shift toward adopting technology to improve operational efficiency. Thus, by implementation of scheduling software, digital inventory tracking, automated purchasing tools, and digital reservation table managers, the industry has seen significant improvements in revenue generation, inventory management, customer satisfaction, and overall operation efficiency.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06308 By food type, the burger/sandwich segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global fast casual restaurant market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. High market share of the burger/sandwiches segment is attributed to convenience and ease of availability in the restaurants. Most of the fast-food restaurants serve burgers and sandwiches to their consumers. The preparation time of these products is less, which makes these foods quite popular among the consumers.By mode of operation, the dine-in segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global fast casual restaurant market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Millennials are rapidly transforming the way they dine-in. A paradigm shift toward values of societal and environmental good, along with pursuing for new kind of restaurant experience that majorly focuses on local food, healthy options, sustainability, and moderate prices. As a result, the fast casual restaurants have seen exponential growth in terms of revenue and footfall. Furthermore, millennials seek unique dining experience while giving preference for exquisite flavors, locally sourced and natural ingredients & raw material.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8378f32cd477958a4884d75817caa057 By nature, the franchised segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global fast casual restaurant market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The leading brands in the fast casual restaurants are expanding their geographical presence and footprints by franchising. Franchised fast casual restaurants account for a higher value share, as the segment has a comparatively larger customer base, which is loyal to its brand and product offerings. Such restaurants have unique trademark that is used for promotional activities as well as for selling their products.By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The North American consumers have seen rapid transition toward healthy preferences in terms of food choices. Consumer tastes, habits, and purchasing behavior are rapidly evolving in the region. Numerous factors such as high labor costs, high interest rates, and sustained economic growth create a complex operational environment for the market players in the fast casual restaurant market. As a result, established players face intense competition from well-funded and assertive disruptors in the industry. The key players continue to benefit from the trend of increased reliance on food from fast casual restaurants by Americans owing to hectic schedule and fast-paced lifestyle.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06308 Leading Market Players: -Chipotle Mexican GrillWingstop Restaurants, Inc.EXKI SAPanda Restaurant group, Inc.Five Guys Enterprises, LLC.Famous Brands LimitedRestaurant Brands International Inc.Zaxby's Franchising LLC.Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich ShopTortilla Mexican Grill PLC.The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting Fast Casual Restaurant Industry growth.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages IndustryCatering And Food Service Contract Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/catering-and-food-service-contract-market-A06609 In-Flight Catering Service Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/in-flight-catering-service-market Fast Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fast-food-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.