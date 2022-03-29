Submit Release
TALKWALKER’S ‘SHAPE TOMORROW’ REPORT: CONSUMER INTELLIGENCE WILL MULTIPLY GROWTH RATES FOR BRANDS

Talkwalker publishes its newest whitepaper 'Shape Tomorrow'

How today's consumer connections will shape your brand's future

Talkwalker’s new ‘Shape Tomorrow’ report looks at how brands can build a brighter tomorrow by connecting with their true heart – consumers

We'll see a new iteration of consumers that have higher expectations of quality and speed, but are also hyper-concerned about society and the environment.”
— Tod Nielsen, Talkwalker CEO

LUXEMBOURG, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talkwalker, the leading consumer intelligence company, today published its latest report, Shape Tomorrow - How today’s consumer connections will shape your brand’s future. It reveals why now more than ever, brands should be adapting their strategies around their consumers - to shape tomorrow based on today's consumer insights.

“Right now, we’re seeing brands struggling to get a grip on today,” said Tod Nielsen, Talkwalker CEO. “But that’s nothing compared to the tomorrow looming on the horizon. We’ll see a new iteration of consumers that have higher expectations of quality and speed, but are also hyper-concerned about society and the environment. Brands will have to balance these fluctuating demands to meet consumer expectations.”

The report includes a maturity framework to help brands understand how tomorrow-ready they are, based on 3 critical elements - data, technology, and people. Only the brands that master these will be consumer-close.
Consumer closeness enables brands to transform data into real-time consumer insight, to effortlessly guide decision-making, and drive brand growth. With leading-edge brands in customer-centricity growing nearly 3x faster than the industry average.

“We’re seeing an increasing gap developing between brands and consumers,” Nielsen continued. “In just one example, we found that over half of all sustainability conversations led by consumers around the CPG industry were missed by brands. Companies were missing this vital opportunity to connect with their consumers, a connection they could use to strengthen campaigns, services, and products, and develop more successful business strategies.”

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is the #1 consumer intelligence company and is dedicated to helping brands close the gap between brand and consumer. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Consumer Intelligence and Social Listening. Talkwalker brings together market-leading social analytics and AI technology, with unstructured data expertise, and a global team of insights analysts and data storytellers.

Talkwalker enables brands to put consumers at the heart of their decision-making, empowering them to embrace smarter innovation, create more successful campaigns, and provide enhanced customer experiences. With teams around the world, Talkwalker helps over 2,500 global brands to be consumer close, and accelerate their brand growth.

To discover more about Talkwalker, please visit www.talkwalker.com.

