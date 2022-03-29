“Film Galvanising System Now Global”
The example shown refers to a very large steel section, too large to fit in regular galvanising tank, galvanised on site.
Cathodic & Passive Protection Significantly Extends Life Of Exposed Steel In Most Extreme Conditions.
A big benefit that the ZINGA galvanising system is that saves a lot of time as it can be applied in-house at the steel fabrication facilities”DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over four decades of experience in over 80 countries on every continent and used in the most extreme conditions, the ZINGA Film Galvanising System is now recognised as a proven galvanising system with total acceptance by engineers, architects and the coatings industries.
— Brendan C Igoe
Brendan C Igoe, CEO of Igoe International Ltd, ZINGA distributors said “In recent years we have seen an enormous growth in demand for this galvanising system due to several reasons. For example: ZINGA can be used to galvanise metals that are on the one hand – sections too large to fit into the regular HDG galvanising tanks and pieces too thin that are liable to warp in the 450°C HDG process.
It can be applied on site in most conditions by spray, (including Electrostatic) brush or roller. Venting holes not necessary on hollow sections.
Being 96% pure zinc, (not paint) ZINGA performs similar to traditional HDG galvanising by offering both Cathodic and Passive protection. It can be over painted by most industrial two pack paints or powder coating. Can be welded on, remains flexible on the metal – will not peel or crack, even during metal forming/rolling.”
The system is accepted and used world-wide on hundreds of huge projects ranging from offshore oil and gas platforms, steel piles immersed in the sea, power stations, bridges, power pylons, railway lines, shipping, trawlers, road signs, wind turbines, structural steel fabrication, oil fields, power generating dam turbines, lighting masts, sub-sea pipe clamps, silos, water (including potable) fuel tanks, transformers, vehicle and machinery maintenance etc.
Mr Igoe added “Another big benefit that ZINGA offers is that saves a lot of time as it can be applied in-house at the fabrication facilities. Significant additional savings are achieved in both time and transportation of steel to and from HDG facilities. ZINGA is ideal as a refurb system on shot blasted steel adding decades of extra life to the steel.
Zinga is used globally as a top up for old HDG which is nearing the end of its life cycle. Most important for engineers and specifiers is the fact that ZINGA has all the required testing and certifications including C5-M Very high Marine, C5-I Very high industrial, Norsok M-501, C1 to C5M, IM1 to IM3.”
For more information on the Zinga Film Galvanising System, go to:
www.zinga.ie See World-wide References.
ZINGA is distributed in Rep of Ireland and N Ireland by Igoe International Ltd, Dublin. Tel +353 1 830 22 50
Brendan Igoe
Igoe International Ltd
+353 87 245 6078
email us here
ZINGA Film Galvanising System