inploi partners with Bourne Leisure and its brands to future-proof their talent attraction

London, Tuesday 29th March, 9AM GMT: Bourne Leisure, the leader in the UK domestic holiday market, today announces that its brands Butlin’s, Haven, and Warner Leisure Hotels, have partnered with fast-growing talent attraction technology provider, inploi, as it upgrades its recruitment marketing function and enhances the applicant experience.

Competition for workers in the hospitality sector is at an all-time high, due to a decrease in the workforce supply as a result of the recent pandemic and other market pressures. Lou Thomas, People Director for Haven commented on the partnership saying that “It has become more important than ever to be able to not only reach the hospitality workforce, but also retain their engagement when it comes to the application process. Having that visibility of the hiring pipeline, and ensuring that the applicants are nurtured from first interaction with a brand to completed application , is now possible thanks to inploi’s data-driven approach to reaching these key audiences.”

Anne Blyth, Talent Director at Haven, also noted that “our partnership with inploi has been crucial in accelerating our recruitment strategy at Haven. We have seen a real increase in our ability to attract the best talent, underpinned by inploi’s excellent real-time data and reporting, which allows us to directly measure return on investment. The tailor-made campaigns they have built for Haven are testament to their ability to really understand our recruitment needs.”

Liz Lloyd, People director at Butlin’s commented “working with the team at inploi has been an amazing partnership which has really helped us develop our reach externally through targeted recruitment campaigns and utilising other paid media and social platforms. They are a creative fast-paced business which goes out of their way to innovate and bring new ideas and approaches in a challenging recruitment market.”

inploi co-founder and CTO Alex Hanson-Smith adds, “Our ability to access and monitor key data from the initial candidate pool to a completed hire allows us to offer our clients unparalleled visibility when it comes to the recruitment process. In the current competitive landscape, it is vital to be able to add real value when it comes to the cost - and time - of talent attraction, and we are excited to be continuing our partnership with Butlin’s, Haven and Warner Leisure Hotels to help them attract talent and enhance their existing recruitment marketing processes. We continue to attract high-profile clients with our unique SaaS platform that integrates seamlessly with the systems they already have in place. We’re thrilled to be renewing and expanding our work together with Bourne Leisure in 2022.”

About Bourne Leisure

Bourne Leisure is a leader in the UK domestic holiday market, employing over 16,000 team members, hosting 25,000 holiday-home owners, and attracting 4.5 million guests to 56 sites across the UK every year. It operates through its three brands, Haven, Butlin’s and Warner Leisure Hotels. Haven is the largest UK caravan operator with 41 holiday parks and 2.5 million visitors a year.

About inploi

inploi is uk-based talent attraction technology startup, on a mission to rebuild the infrastructure of online talent attraction. inploi’s suite of SaaS products delivers candidate journey modernisation as a service, seamlessly integrating with existing HR systems to help companies attract, engage, and convert the future of their workforce, with extensive data and reporting underpinning their solutions.

