"No-fault” online divorce specialist creates new service ahead of March 31st deadline

As the deadline looms ahead of changes to Britain’s divorce laws, one online divorce specialist is offering a free service to help couples through the process.
I see us as helping people move on to a new chapter in their lives and thankfully, the justice department has come round to this way of thinking, by making divorce easier with no fault divorce."NEWQUAY, CORNWALL, UK, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
It was previously thought the current system would run up to midnight on the 5th April before the new process starts on 6th April.
However, HM Courts and Tribunal Service have announced that couples must apply under the current law by 4pm on 31st March 2022, or wait for the changes to come into force.
Applications for no-contest divorces have soared recently with more and more people turning to online services when their cases are relatively simple and amicable.
Twice published author on divorice and founder of EasyOnlineDivorce.co.uk James Brien explains:
‘I see us very simply as helping people to move on to a new chapter in their lives and thankfully, the justice department has finally come round to this way of thinking, by making divorce easier with the introduction of no fault divorce.
‘Now, more people will be able to divorce without using a solicitor and as you can expect, the traditional law firms are a tad concerned to put it mildly!
‘They will warn you of the risks of doing it yourself (there are some) especially about not having financial protection. So, here at EasyOnlineDivorce, we provide consent orders and explain the risks in a FREE consultation.
‘‘We’ve also developed a really quick test that will take under a minute to complete and will ensure that you have all of your ducks in a row before you speak to a divorce specialist, whether that is us or anyone else for that matter.’
‘We are not pro-divorce or anti-marriage. We’re simply passionate about making the best of our short time on this beautiful planet and having the freedom to live life on your terms.
To take the online divorce test, visit https://easyonlinedivorce.scoreapp.com/
