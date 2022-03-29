Global Collaborative Robots Market SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies Featuring ABB, Robert Bosch, Doosan.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Robots Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Arm Type (Articulated, Dual Arm) Application (Sampling, Welding & Bonding), End User (Fabricated Metals, Food & Beverage, Furniture and Equipment) and By Geography
The Global Collaborative Robots Market is accounted for $1.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $15.04 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 41.5% during the forecast period. Collaborative robots are human-scale robots that execute activities alongside human agents in a demanding environment while remaining mobile and productive on the work floor. They are constructed with safety features including integrated sensors, passive compliance, and over current detection to operate with humans. Additionally, these external forces get detected by the inbuilt sensors, which cause the robot to cease moving if the force is too great. Furthermore, combination of sensor data and simple technology including artificial intelligence & machine learning aids these robots to navigate in dynamic real-world environments & make real-time decisions. The 10-20kg segment is expected to be the largest share during the forecast period due to their capability of handling bigger tasks requiring precision, reliability, and collaborating heavier-weight processes. North America is projected to hold the largest share in the market, due to increasing adoption of collaborative robots across numerous industries and adoption of robotic surgery in the United States. Europe is projected to have the highest CAGR, due to the enormous application of cobots in different verticals such as electronics, logistics, and inspection, increased collaboration, and efficient manufacturing optimization solutions offered by automation at workplace.
Some of the key players profiled in the Collaborative Robots Market include ABB, AUBO Robotics, MABI Robotic, Precise Automation, Productive Robotics Inc, Rethink Robotics, Robert Bosch, Techman Robot, Carbon Robotics, Doosan Robotics, Franka Emika, Hanwha Precision Machinery, Kawada Robotics, Universal Robots, and YASKAWA Robotics India Limited.
