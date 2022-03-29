Global Workforce Analytics Market Analysis By End User (Aerospace & Defense, Education, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Workforce Analytics Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small-and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME's)), Employee Base (<100 Employees, 100-499 Employees) and By Geography
The Global Workforce Analytics Market is accounted for $ 1027.40 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $3139.25 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Workforce analytics is a statistical tool for analytics that strengthen workforce and other employee-related behavioral analyses. It is an integration of big data analytics with other statistical methods to maintain and measure operational and human resource management. Software as a service (Saas) cloud-based segment holds the highest market size during the forecast period, owing to its ease of use, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest market share, because of the shift towards more employee-centric organizations and government's initiative, such as Startup India, to encourage entrepreneurship within the country. North America is projected to have the highest CAGR, due to high rate of adoption of technologies such as AI, cloud, big data, analytics, and others and increase in the early adoption of public cloud-based in workforce analytics solutions from the U.S and Canadian companies.
Some of the key players profiled in the Workforce Analytics Market include Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing, Inc, Capgemini, Cisco Systems Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand, IBM Corporation, Kronos Inc, Oracle Corporation, Peoplestreme Pty Ltd ( Ascender), SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, Tableau Software, Visier, Inc, Workday, Inc, Workforce Software, and Infor Enterprise Software Company.
