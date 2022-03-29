Children the winners with Healthy Harold funding announcement
Online safety, respectful relationships and consent education the focus of $6.1 million Federal funding commitment for Life Ed Australia.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children are the winners with the Australian Government’s funding announcement of $6.1 million over four years for health education provider Life Ed Australia.
Life Ed Australia CEO Kellie Sloane thanked the Federal Government for its continued commitment to children’s health and wellbeing and said the funding will enable Life Ed to continue its mission of empowering children and young people to make safer and healthier choices through education.
“We know the biggest impact happens early in life. The Federal Government’s funding commitment will set children up for life, creating positive health outcomes for years to come,” Ms Sloane said.
“The funding will help us to equip Aussie kids throughout their school years with the skills and knowledge they need in key focus areas including online safety, respectful relationships and consent education.”
For more than 40 years, Life Ed’s curriculum-aligned “Healthy Harold” programs have benefited approximately 700,000 children each year from 4,300 Australian preschool, primary and secondary schools.
As well as supporting Life Ed operations generally, this funding commitment will help Life Ed to develop online safety educational materials for younger children in Years 1-4. The new materials will cover empathy and respect for others, risk-taking and consequences, cyberbullying, grooming and managing exposure to harmful online content.
The funding will also be used by Life Ed to integrate and adapt existing consent education materials for students from Foundation to Year 6. Funding will also support Life Ed to implement recommendations arising from an evaluation of the Life Ed program.
About Life Ed
Life Ed is Australia’s largest independent provider of preventive health education to school children. With the help of its iconic mascot Healthy Harold the giraffe, Life Ed has been empowering children and young people to make safer and healthy choices for more than 40 years. We work in more than 4,000 schools and preschools across mainland Australia. On average, 700,000 school children participating in our program each year. Our 130 specially trained educators visit students in every state and territory across Australia via our 100 mobile classrooms (vans), pop-up classrooms, and via our virtual and online lessons.
