AssetPulse RFID Tracking Solutions in Educational Institutions
AssetPulse continues to expand into the Education Industry with its RFID Tracking Solutions
AssetPulse looks forward to helping educational organizations gain indepth visibility into assets to eliminate duplicate purchases and allow optimal transfer of assets between departments and campuses”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performing inventory audits manually is a cumbersome, tedious process, which not only consumes human capital, but also, at the same time, can be error-prone. Using AssetPulse’ RFID tracking solutions has borne significant benefits for educational institutions like Stanford University, South Carolina State University and Syracuse University. They have leveraged the AssetPulse RFID tracking solutions to address a variety of asset tracking related issues. These institutions have a wide array of assets worth tens of millions of dollars, ranging from computer and other IT equipment, lab equipment, infrastructure related equipment including HVAC, vehicles and Audio/visual equipment and furniture, to name a few. Universities, Community Colleges and School Districts are often required to perform annual inventory audits to verify what they are supposed to have. There are additional requirements if the institution has purchased assets using a grant. There are special audit requirements for State affiliated institutions because they are often funded by tax-payers.
— Sujatha Bodapati, CEO & President of AssetPulse
Syracuse University’s Electrical and Computer Science Department has used AssetPulse’ handheld RFID solution to complete their asset audits throughout the department, quickly and accurately. “The AssetPulse RFID Tracking solution helped us tremendously with our audits of lab equipment in our department over the past six years. With hundreds of lab equipment scattered around dozens of locations, the AssetPulse RFID tracking system allows us to complete audits in a fraction of the time it used to take us to do it manually,” says Bruce Carlson, Facilities Manager for the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Syracuse University, New York.
“AssetPulse is happy to expand its presence across the education sector. We look forward to helping many educational organizations to not only save costs, but to realize more tangible gains such as indepth visibility into their assets, so as to eliminate duplicate purchases and to allow efficient transfer of assets between departments and campuses,” says Sujatha Bodapati, CEO & President of AssetPulse.
About AssetPulse
AssetPulse is a San Jose, California based company, focused exclusively on providing complete customizable IOT-enabled solutions for tracking assets in various domains and industries. AssetPulse specializes in a few select domains including R&D Labs, Clean Rooms, Biomedical Device Manufacturing, IT, Oil & Gas, Construction and Rental Assets. IOT technologies deployed by AssetPulse include Passive RFID, Active RFID, Low Energy Bluetooth (BLE), Indoor GPS, Outdoor GPS and LoRaWAN. For more information, please call (408) 872-3104 or visit www.assetpulse.com.
