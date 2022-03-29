Hoyer Statement on Contempt of Congress Referral

“This evening, the bipartisan Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol voted to recommend that the House ask the Justice Department to charge Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino Jr. with criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to testify about their actions and knowledge relating to the violent effort to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. To that end, I will put a resolution to a vote before the full House as soon as the schedule permits to make that recommendation, just as we did when Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon refused to comply with subpoenas to testify before the committee. Mr. Bannon has now been indicted and is facing trial, reflecting the seriousness with which both the Congress and the Justice Department view these cases. I hope that tonight’s vote in Committee will encourage Mr. Navarro and Mr. Scavino to do the right thing and agree to testify. “No one is above the law, not even a president or those who work in the White House. Indeed, those holding high offices of public trust have a special responsibility to make themselves accountable to the American people and act within the letter and spirit of the laws they are charged with executing. As long as Democrats are entrusted with the House Majority, we will do our duty to ensure that ours is a republic of laws, that justice prevails, and that our democracy is safeguarded to the benefit of all Americans.”