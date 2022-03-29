Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) Celebrates the Grand Opening of its Official Thailand Office

Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) will celebrate the grand opening of its official Thailand office with a special event on Tuesday, March 29

BANKOK, THAILAND, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) will celebrate the grand opening of its official Thailand office with a special event on Tuesday, March 29 at 10am.

O.U.R. was authorized by the Thai government as an established non-government agency (NGO) in 2019. With pandemic restrictions lifting, a grand opening of the offices is now possible and will include an exhibition featuring O.U.R.’s work, speeches from CEO Brad Damon, Thailand Country Director Art Saowichit, and more. Around 90 participants from government agencies and private organizations have confirmed to attend the event. CEO Brad Damon will present awards to our law enforcement allies for their commitment and dedicated work to stop human trafficking and exploitation.

The O.U.R. Thailand Team consists of 24 specialized and experienced staff in administration, operations, aftercare, legal and special projects. The purpose of this team is to support local law enforcement in stopping human trafficking and child sexual exploitation.

O.U.R.’s primary initiatives in Thailand are as follows:

1. To provide online investigation and digital evidence training for other NGOs and law enforcement, due to human trafficking cases are significantly rising online. O.U.R. has also provided funding to upgrade investigations and specialized equipment to aid in investigations.

2. To support law enforcement during online and ground investigations related to our mission.

3. To provide aftercare and follow up services for survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation after rescue so they can lead happy, healthy lives.

O.U.R. is honored and trusted to work with law enforcement agencies including the Office of Attorney General, Royal Thai Police, the Department of Special Investigation, Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, Department of Provincial Administration, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and other NGOs and government agencies who have the same mission which is to stop human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Thailand.

From January 2020 – March 15, 2022, the O.U.R. Thailand Team has supported law enforcement in rescuing 56 survivors of human trafficking and exploitation. These investigations also resulted in the arrest and prosecution of 50 offenders.

Operation Underground Railroad is a worldwide non-profit organization dedicated to ending human trafficking and exploitation, headquartered in the United States of America. Since inception, support for operations and aftercare has been provided in 30 countries.

Contact:

Ms. Panyapat Piyathamsawat

@093-1879222

som@ourrescue.org