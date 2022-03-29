Yuri’s Night L.A. Party is back in-person creating “A J.E.D.I Space” Just, Equitable, Diverse & Inclusive

Yuri's Night LA

April 9th! Inspiration4 Astronauts:Dr. Sian Proctor & Chris Sembrowski. Bionic Artist Viktoria Modesta. Astronaut DJ DR.CHRISPY. California Science Center

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday April 9, the aerospace community, entrepreneurs, artists and space enthusiasts will kick off Yuri’s Night L.A. (YNLA) a signature event to share the power of space to bring the world together. The event takes place at the Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Endeavour Pavilion at the California Science Center, alongside Yuri’s Night celebrations around the world. The evening will include space-curated talks, space art, interactive events, and the hottest DJs spinning on silent disco headsets next to a 188,000 gallon aquarium tank and under the Space Shuttle Endeavour.

This year we also made a statement about our name and why we think it is more important than ever to celebrate the power of space to bring the world together.You can read the full text of it at www.yurisnight.net/peace.

Dr. Sian Proctor, who spent 3 days in space as pilot for the Inspiration4 all-private crew, will headline the event. Dr. Proctor is a geoscientist, artist and poet who will share her experiences on her orbital mission. The event theme is “A J.E.D.I. Space,” in honor of Sian’s idea for making space Just, Equitable, Diverse and Inclusive. She will announce the winner of the first-ever J.E.D.I. Space Award from the Dr. Sian "Leo" Proctor Foundation for Art and Science, in recognition of excellent contributions to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion in space.

This year we are honored to present a live musical performance by Mission AstroAccess ambassador and Bionic Pop Artist, Viktoria Modesta. She recently sang the National Anthem at the SuperBowl, in a choir representing the diversity of America. At Yuri's Night, she will perform a tribute to her time in Zero G and to her fellow AstroAccess crewmates.

Dr. Chris “DR CHRISPY” Boshuizen, who helped found Planet Labs and flew to space with William Shatner on Blue Origin’s second human space mission will also be spinning in the main room as our first Astronaut-DJ! Robert Picardo of Star Trek: Voyager, Inspiration4 Astronaut Chris Sembrowski, and YouTuber, Tim Dodd, The Everyday Astronaut will also be in attendance.

Yuri’s Night L.A. this year is hosted by Paragon Space Development Corporation and they will be sharing with attendees about their programs, life support systems and space suits! Their hardware has flown on NASA spacecraft (Orion, Space Shuttle, and the International Space Station), foreign spacecraft (Soyuz and Mir) as well as commercial spacecraft.

This year’s Spirit of Yuri’s Night Award will be presented to the Crew of Inspiration4 for their exceptional work at making space exciting and relatable this year, from their crew selection, to their training, to sharing their mission with the world through their Netflix documentary Countdown. Special thanks to MOVA Globes for graciously providing the Spirit of Yuri’s Night Award.

The evening, known for its space-themed costumed guests, will include space art, interactive activities, and hot DJs spinning underneath the Space Shuttle Endeavour. Guests can also travel through the aquarium tunnel, select between two DJ line-ups on their Silent Disco headsets and dance next to the three-story aquarium tank in the Kelp Forest.

Special VIP Pre-Party- 6:30-7pm in the Kelp Forest. VIP ticket holders will be able to listen to Inspiration4 Astronaut Chris Sembroski share about his experiences preparing and launching to space last year in a private setting.

Ambassadors- 12 space personalities will serve as sash-wearing Yuri's Night Ambassadors, available throughout the evening for guests to ask all their space-related questions, with a dedicated meet & greet from 6pm-7pm next to the Apollo-Soyuz Command Module at the top of the escalators.

A Sample of Yuri’s Night L.A. 2022 Ambassadors:

Dan Curry: Visual Effects Producer and Art Director for Star Trek Voyager and Next Generation (His Star Trek guitars will also be on display!)

Kim Mancharia: Chair of the Board of Directors at Space Frontier Foundation, and Executive Director of Space Prize

Eric Ingram: One of the five Mission: AstroAccess Disability Ambassadors who will be at the event, Eric is the CEO of SCOUT, his own space company (and a wheelchair rugby champion…)

A Sample of Art, Science and Interactive displays:

Online Silent Auction- We have a range of cool space gifts and experiences to auction off in our online silent auction that will remain open until April 17. All proceeds go to support our Cosmic Odyssey program

Proto (Formerly PORTL)- Check out our phone booth showing 4K life-sized holographic videos of astronauts, special guests and art!

Cosmic Odyssey

Proceeds from the event and auction will benefit our Cosmic Odyssey Scholarship. Undergraduate Niko Blanks launched this scholarship to bring families affected by pediatric cancer to US Space Camp for an incredible training experience, paying forward the opportunity he got to go to Space Camp after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. In 2021, its inaugural year, seven families were awarded scholarships to participate in the program. Kids can apply for this summer and supporters can donate at www.yurisnight.net/scholarship

About Yuri’s Night

Yuri's Night is a global celebration of the power of space to bring the world together. Yuri's Night parties are held around the world every April in commemoration of the dual anniversaries of Yuri Gagarin flight to become the first human to venture into space on April 12, 1961, and the inaugural launch of the U.S. Space Shuttle Columbia on April 12, 1981. Our vision is that Yuri’s Night is a holiday that will be celebrated 10,000 years in the future when humanity is scattered across 12 star systems.

Yuri's Night, The World Space Party

Saturday, April 9, 2022

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Dr

Los Angeles, CA

6:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.

1st release tickets are $65 General Admission $200 VIP

2nd release tickets will be $75 General Admission $225 VIP

Light hors d'oeuvres are included plus a cash bar

Website: http://LA.YurisNight.net