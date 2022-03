“One Minutes” (15 per side) Suspensions (2 bills) H.R. 6865 – Don Young Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 2954 – Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Neal – Ways and Means) – Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Neal – Ways and Means) Postponed Suspensions (3 votes) S. 2629 – Better Cybercrime Metrics Act (Sen. Schatz – Judiciary) H.R. 3359 – Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Swalwell – Judiciary) H.R. 4738 – COVID-19 American History Project Act, as amended (Rep. Letlow – House Administration)