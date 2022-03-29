Submit Release
Bart Jacob Memorial Turkey Calling Contest, April 16

If you are young and can use a turkey call to cluck, yelp, purr, or do the Kee-Kee Run, you will have a chance to show off your turkey calling skills at the Annual Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest in Castleton on Saturday, April 16. 

Oxbow Mountain 4-H Shooting Sports sponsors the youth turkey calling competition to honor the memory of the late Bart Jacobs, a man who manufactured his own high quality turkey calls in Pawlet and always cared about passing hunting traditions on to young people. 

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Kehoe Conservation Camp, 636 Point of Pines Road, Castleton, VT 05735.  Calling competition will be for prizes in age groups 0-7, 8-10, 11-13, and 14-18.  Contestants must be registered by April 8.  For more information contact Tom Wilson (802) 394-2445 powertomove@hotmail.com.

To request a disability-related accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Lisa Muzzey by emailing lisa.muzzey@uvm.edu or calling 802-885-8386.

 

