NxTSTOP PARTNERS WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC
Sustainable Travel Brand NxTSTOP Partners with Global Airline on Innovative Face Masks for Ground-Based Uniformed Community
Virgin Atlantic has always been a key airline partner for NxTSTOP. We're thrilled to support their sustainability journey as they serve customers in Europe and worldwide.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With travel demand increasing, sustainable apparel brand NxTSTOP is pleased to announce a partnership with Virgin Atlantic Airways to provide face masks for their global ground-based uniformed community. In collaboration, the teams have created an exclusive Virgin Atlantic design on NxTSTOP’s proprietary Cool Ice 100 percent recycled polyester material, which naturally cools the skin.
— Brendan Kennedy, Founder & CEO of NxTSTOP
Behind the partnership with Virgin Atlantic was a shared interest in sustainable practices within the travel industry. Virgin Atlantic is leading the way in the adoption of greener choices in the skies, and the initiative was a simple way to start incorporating recycled materials into the Virgin Atlantic uniform strategy.
“Virgin Atlantic has always been a key airline partner for NxTSTOP. Their brand ethos and lifestyle align with our vision and customers,” said Brendan Kennedy, founder and CEO of NxTSTOP. “We're thrilled to support their sustainability journey as they serve customers in Europe and worldwide.”
NxTSTOP continues to be a leader in the sustainability space with their use of eco-friendly materials, ethical production and compostable packaging. NxTSTOP carries an array of apparel and accessories including, hats, tops, socks, travel pants and face masks to make exploring the world sustainable, stylish and comfortable. Their mission is to create products that meet the versatile needs of travelers while reducing waste in the environment. As part of this mission, NxTSTOP will incorporate sustainable practices into 100% of its supply chain and product offering for the next three years.
About NxTSTOP
NxTSTOP outfits everyday world explorers with travel apparel built on sustainability. Founded in 2015, NxTSTOP's mission is to create products that meet the versatile needs of travelers while reducing waste in the environment. Ultra-comfortable, versatile clothing and accessories are thoughtfully designed for commuting to work, traveling the world, and everywhere in between. NxTSTOP sells worldwide on www.thenxtstop.com as well as on amazon (US, UK, CA, MX) and via wholesale to some of the leading companies in the world including Delta Airlines, Avis Budget Group, and Virgin Atlantic.
Katie Kenney
NxTSTOP
+1 323-301-7881
katie@thenxtstop.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
NxTSTOP Travleisure Trailer