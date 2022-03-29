Tekrevol continues to help startups build, scale & lead through CodeLaunch

Tekrevol partners with CodeLaunch, Houston to provide growth opportunities to aspiring tech leaders and early-age startups

Companies having a strong digital footprint are now paving the way towards a conducive and digitally sustainable world. The world has truly understood the importance of going digital. This has encouraged many around the globe to explore new avenues, unlock new opportunities and upgrade themselves to address the modern manifest and latent needs of the customers.

Fortunately, Tekrevol has been among such innovators and early adaptors experimenting on new technologies and presenting actionable case studies in front of the world. The last few years have been increasingly tough for the world, but technology emerged as the savior.

Institutions, organizations, and small businesses having digital dependence had it easy. But those little to no digital existence understood it the hard way. Tekrevol’s leadership has always vouched for technological supremacy and its use in various industry verticals. For this, Tekrevol has taken every measure to make the digital ecosystem better and enable startups to improve their digital activity.

Tekrevol has partnered with CodeLaunch to provide early-age startups and established businesses with digital solutions. Through CodeLaunch, Tekrevol enables businesses and startups to present their ideas in front of the industry leaders and raise funds to build, scale and lead. Expanding the operational area and incorporating modern technology features is the gateway to digital prosperity.

Tekrevol has continuously been a part of CodeLaunch and enabled multiple startups through a progressive and innovation ideation process while integrating technologies to the core business model of the organization. From industry-leading features that resonate with the audience to ensuring a smooth digital journey, Tekrevol has always pushed the limits and went the extra mile to help startups to develop their digital presence.

After a successful event in Dubai, Today in Tech, Tekrevol is geared to be a part of CodeLaunch 2022. It is going to be an event with world-changing ideas aiming to solve the problems.

The main highlights of the event are going to be the ideas revolving around ecommerce, blockchain, rapid app development, virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and more.

Co-founder and CMO of Tekrevol, Abeer Raza, is convinced that this event will be a great step ahead in fostering a conducive environment for upcoming startups that will solve evolving problems of the world.

The latest iteration of CodeLaunch is happening in Houston on March 30, 2022 – featuring leading businessmen and technology leaders who will listen, assess, and provide their feedback, and funds to aspiring entrepreneurs aiming to make this world a better place and translate their concepts into functional digital solutions.

Co-founder and CTO of Tekrevol, Asim Rais, expressed his opinion regarding the CodeLaunch event as well. Asim was of the firm opinion that such events are crucial for discovering new startup ideas and providing the deserving individuals and teams the platform to communicate their ideas. Tekrevol has recently been able to explore some new digital horizons, and a few major market players also have onboarded.

Tekrevol has stood firm through every thick and thin and is focused on providing tech solutions and fostering the culture that is bound to move us towards a digitally-enabled era. Tekrevol is also focused on delivering solutions that reduce manual interventional and create a convenient and automated digital world for modern businesses –CodeLaunch is part of Tekrevol’s culture and values.