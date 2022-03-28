Rainbow trout stocking schedule for April 2022 in the Magic Valley Region
Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 63,700 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in April. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
April 4 - 8
|
600
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
April 4 - 8
|
600
|
Magic Reservoir
|
April 4 - 8
|
7,500
|
Mormon Reservoir
|
April 4 - 8
|
6,000
|
Freedom Park Pond
|
April 4 - 8
|
500
|
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond
|
April 4 - 8
|
450
|
Dog Creek Reservoir
|
April 4 - 8
|
2,000
|
Gavers Lagoon
|
April 11 - 15
|
1,425
|
Penny Lake
|
April 11 - 15
|
400
|
Crystal Springs Lake
|
April 11 - 15
|
300
|
Niagara Springs
|
April 11 - 15
|
250
|
Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond
|
April 11 - 15
|
100
|
Dierkes Lake
|
April 11 - 15
|
2,500
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
April 11 - 15
|
600
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
April 11 - 15
|
600
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2
|
April 11 - 15
|
350
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3
|
April 11 - 15
|
350
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4
|
April 11 - 15
|
350
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
April 18 - 22
|
600
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
April 18 - 22
|
1,000
|
Little Wood River
|
April 18 - 22
|
650
|
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond
|
April 18 - 22
|
450
|
Freedom Park Pond
|
April 18 - 22
|
500
|
Camas Kids Pond
|
April 18 - 22
|
1,500
|
Penny Lake
|
April 25 - 29
|
500
|
Richfield Canal
|
April 25 - 29
|
1,000
|
Crystal Springs Lake
|
April 25 - 29
|
300
|
Niagara Springs
|
April 25 - 29
|
250
|
Hagerman WMA Bass Pond #1
|
April 25 - 29
|
475
|
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|
April 25 - 29
|
600
|
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|
April 25 - 29
|
1,000
|
Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir
|
April 25 - 29
|
18,000
|
Oakley Reservoir
|
April 25 - 29
|
10,000
|
Stone Reservoir
|
April 25 - 29
|
2,000
For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.
Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.