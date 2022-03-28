Rainbow trout stocking schedule for April 2022 in the Magic Valley Region

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 63,700 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in April. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 April 4 - 8 600 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond April 4 - 8 600 Magic Reservoir April 4 - 8 7,500 Mormon Reservoir April 4 - 8 6,000 Freedom Park Pond April 4 - 8 500 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond April 4 - 8 450 Dog Creek Reservoir April 4 - 8 2,000 Gavers Lagoon April 11 - 15 1,425 Penny Lake April 11 - 15 400 Crystal Springs Lake April 11 - 15 300 Niagara Springs April 11 - 15 250 Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond April 11 - 15 100 Dierkes Lake April 11 - 15 2,500 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 April 11 - 15 600 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond April 11 - 15 600 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2 April 11 - 15 350 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3 April 11 - 15 350 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4 April 11 - 15 350 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 April 18 - 22 600 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond April 18 - 22 1,000 Little Wood River April 18 - 22 650 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond April 18 - 22 450 Freedom Park Pond April 18 - 22 500 Camas Kids Pond April 18 - 22 1,500 Penny Lake April 25 - 29 500 Richfield Canal April 25 - 29 1,000 Crystal Springs Lake April 25 - 29 300 Niagara Springs April 25 - 29 250 Hagerman WMA Bass Pond #1 April 25 - 29 475 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 April 25 - 29 600 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond April 25 - 29 1,000 Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir April 25 - 29 18,000 Oakley Reservoir April 25 - 29 10,000 Stone Reservoir April 25 - 29 2,000

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.