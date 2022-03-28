Submit Release
Rainbow trout stocking schedule for April 2022 in the Magic Valley Region

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 63,700 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in April. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

 

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

April 4 - 8

   600

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

April 4 - 8

   600

Magic Reservoir

April 4 - 8

7,500

Mormon Reservoir

April 4 - 8

6,000

Freedom Park Pond

April 4 - 8

   500

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond

April 4 - 8

   450

Dog Creek Reservoir

April 4 - 8

2,000

Gavers Lagoon

April 11 - 15

1,425

Penny Lake

April 11 - 15

   400

Crystal Springs Lake

April 11 - 15

   300

Niagara Springs 

April 11 - 15

   250

Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond

April 11 - 15

   100

Dierkes Lake

April 11 - 15

2,500

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

April 11 - 15

   600

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

April 11 - 15

   600

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2

April 11 - 15

   350

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3

April 11 - 15

   350

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4

April 11 - 15

   350

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

April 18 - 22

   600

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

April 18 - 22

1,000

Little Wood River

April 18 - 22

   650

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond

April 18 - 22

   450

Freedom Park Pond

April 18 - 22

   500

Camas Kids Pond

April 18 - 22

1,500

Penny Lake

April 25 - 29

   500

Richfield Canal

April 25 - 29

1,000

Crystal Springs Lake

April 25 - 29

   300

Niagara Springs 

April 25 - 29

   250

Hagerman WMA Bass Pond #1

April 25 - 29

   475

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1

April 25 - 29

   600

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond

April 25 - 29

 1,000

Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir

April 25 - 29

18,000

Oakley Reservoir

April 25 - 29

10,000

Stone Reservoir

April 25 - 29

  2,000

 

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

