The Award-Winning Blues Artist Tommy Marsh Brings Crooked Eye Blues Fest To Tennessee
Brand New Crooked Eye Blues Fest Comes to the Robertson County Fairgrounds in Springfield, TN and promises to be a special treat for music lovers.
Thomas Marsh, of the band ‘Crooked Eye Tommy’ an award-winning Blues Artist currently based in Nashville, TN, is no stranger to creating successful Blues Festivals”SPRINGFIELD, TN, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: A brand-new Blues Festival is coming to Springfield, TN, and it promises to be a special treat for music lovers, with exceptional music, good vibes and great times. It is being organized by Thomas Marsh, of the band ‘Crooked Eye Tommy’ an award-winning Blues Artist currently based in Nashville, TN, and is no stranger to creating successful Blues Festivals. Marsh is the founder of the long running Ojai Blues Festival, on the west coast, which has become a destination event with fans traveling in from all over the region. Come join lovers of music of all ages to celebrate and experience the Blues, who are working to make this an annual event with Food & Beverages available for purchase. There will also be a number of local craft vendors and parking is available with your ticket purchase.
— Francine Marseille
WHO: Some amazing talent has been added to the lineup and is sure to please the audience. Opening the show will be the kids from Springfield's own Mr Perry's Kids Of Rock. Cara Lipman and her band Cara Being Blue will enlighten your senses to the magic of blues music, with her smooth, edgy voice. Dave Delgado and the ‘Last Minute Band’ are a wonderful mix of Blues, Soul & Magic. Mikey Mo's scorching Stratocaster will definitely melt the hardest hearts with its force & Texas Style Heat. Jim Gustin and Truth Jones are a powerhouse songwriting duet that will move you with their hallmark great vocals & big guitars. And your Host Crooked Eye Tommy's All Stars will not disappoint! Featuring the amazing Jim Gustin, Tommy Stillwell and young guitar phenom Danny Garwood will take the stage.
WHEN: Saturday, May 21st, 2022
2PM-10PM
Tickets · $15
www.eventbrite.com/e/crooked-eye-blues-fest-tickets-301925085057
WHERE: ROBERTSON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS
4635 Highway 41 N
Springfield, TN 37172
CONTACT: Francine Marseille - EMAIL: fran@marseilleandcompany.com - CELL: 310-738-0340
CONTACT: Tommy Marsh - EMAIL: Tom.natzke@gmail.com
###
Francine Marseille
Marseille & Company
+1 3107380340
email us here