ADVISORY: RUNWAY TO BE CLOSED AT DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts residents that runway 4R at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be closed on Thursday March 31st from 8pm until midnight. All arrivals will be diverted to runway 8L which will increase noise over the Ewa plain.
