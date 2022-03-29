Beaugrand Boutique Launches Its First Collection Of Vegan Bags & Purses
Our brand carries a variety of purses and bags for every occasion in a wide range of styles.
Every Occasion Calls For The Right Purse”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beaugrand Boutique just launched its first collection of purses and bags for women and it is all vegan friendly.
— Beaugrand Boutique
Our online boutique has released new designs of stylish and colourful bags for women and every other type of bag. Our site includes crossbody bags, messenger bags, tote bags, handbags, clutches, and much more. The new collection includes many variations of trendy 2022 designs that are suitable for all kinds of events such as a crossbody bag for a casual outside walk to a classy handbag for a night out at a fancy restaurant. Our motto? We want to make every woman feel fabulous every day by adding that extra spark to her outfits with a bag that's stylish and functional.
Our bags and purses are made of high-quality vegan fabrics. For those who are not familiar with the terms vegan leather and faux leathers, it is basically made without using skin from animals. Vegan leather can be made from a variety of materials, from synthetic materials such as plastic to natural materials such as cork. Plastic-based materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane (PU) are commonly used for synthetic leathers. Pleather is another term for fake leather, which is derived from plastic leather. The process of producing synthetic leather is totally different from that of producing real leather. It is usually made by bonding a plastic coating to a fabric backing. The type of plastic used in these coatings varies and determines whether or not it is eco-friendly. Vegan leather comes in several forms and qualities, so some are more leather-like than others. When it comes to good quality vegan leather, there isn't a lot of difference between them and real leather. It can be found in different standards of quality, and like real leather, the higher the quality, the longer the leather will last.
At Beaugrand Boutique, we are proud to offer high-quality bags for women without harming our furry friends.
Get full details at: www.beaugrand.ca
Jessika (Founder)
Beaugrand Boutique
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other