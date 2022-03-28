Rock's Diamond Year
Celebrating London's music heritage
...gives insight into the Big Bang of rock music and why it was centred around southwest London suburbs in the 60s. Highly recommended.”LONDON, UK, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Fantastic new book to coincide with new exhibition at Brentford Musical Museum and supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund
— Mark Dezzani, DJ Radio Caroline
- With top music writers penning chapters
- As featured on BBC radio Robert Elms and local press
- Will appeal to music fans & London local history enthusiasts
Promotional events throughout March, April and June including music events and live exhibitions at Brentford Musical Museum in association with the Ealing Club and the Eel Pie Club. Authors are available for interview. Contact marketing@aurorametro.com.
www.rocksdiamondyear.com
Celebrating Rock’s 60th Birthday, from the formation of the Rolling Stones and the heyday of the British Invasion to the spawning of the Reading Festival, this book explores the music history of the London clubs that were the engine rooms for British rock n roll. Many of the now legendary British rock bands honed their skills and developed their stage acts performing on the London club circuit at venues such as The Ealing Club, The Crawdaddy Club, The Marquee, The 100 Club, The Half Moon, the Ricky Tick, The Bull’s Head and the infamous Eel Pie Island Hotel. We revisit the days when Eric Clapton was God and Rock ruled the world. Play it Loud!
On March 17th 1962, Alexis Korner and Cyril Davies started the EALING BLUES CLUB. The first UK gig devoted to ‘electric blues music’. Musicologists agree that this event was the catalyst that would define British Rock music. The Ealing Blues Club sparked a musical revolution that grew further at Twickenham’s Eel Pie Island and Richmond’s Crawdaddy Club, 3 venues that were vital in the careers of: The Rolling Stones, The Yardbirds / Eric Clapton, The Who, Cream and many more.
Content
Introduction by Ralph Brookfield
The Ealing Club by Alistair Young
An Adolescence in Music by Robert Hokum
The Eel Pie Island Club/Eel Pie Club, Twickenham by Gina Way
The Crawdaddy Club, Richmond by David Sinclair
Ignition – Giorgio Gomelsky by Cheryl Robson
The Bull’s Head, Barnes by Pete Feenstra
The Ricky Tick Club, Windsor by Pete Clack
The Half Moon Club, Putney by Patrick Humphries
The Marquee Club, Soho by Charlotte Banks
The 100 Club, Soho by Richard Luck
Reviews:
“...gives insight into the Big Bang of rock music and why it was centred around southwest London suburbs in the 60s. Highly recommended.”
– Mark Dezzani, DJ, Radio Caroline
About the authors
RALPH BROOKFIELD combines his songwriting with playing regularly with his band in the Ealing area. He also manages and promotes grassroots music. His previous books include On the Trail of Americana Music.
DAVID SINCLAIR has been a musician since the 70s and a music journalist since the 80s. As chief rock/pop correspondent of The Times of London and a contributor to Rolling Stone, Billboard, Q magazine and many others, he was fortunate to see and meet many of the bands and stars who came up through the London gig circuit. As a singer, songwriter and bandleader of David Sinclair Four (DS4), he has been privileged to have played at many of these venues himself. www.davidsinclairfour.com
PATRICK HUMPHRIES has contributed to Mojo, NME, The Observer, Evening Standard, Daily Mail, The Times, Heat, Record Collector and many more. He is the author of numerous biographies of prominent musicians including Bob Dylan, Nick Drake, Richard Thompson and Bruce Springsteen. He also writes and presents documentary programmes for BBC Radio.
PETE CLACK has written for both motor club and youth magazines, and now writes for Blues In Britain, also The Dub, a roots reggae magazine. He lives on the edge of the Cotswolds with his wife Pauline, has two grown up children, and is still writing songs and performing in bands.
PETE FEENSTRA. Since the 70s, Pete has been promoting music and contributing to Classic Rock Blues magazine. He wrote the book accompanying the Family ‘Once Upon A Time’ boxed set and is also features editor for Get Ready to ROCK! In 2016, he won two Lifetime Achievement Awards for his services to the blues. In 2019, he won Best Radio Show, and in 2020 he was voted UK Blues Broadcaster of the Year at the UK Blues Awards.
RICHARD LUCK is a feature writer, critic and author. A regular contributor to The New European, he also writes or has written for Empire, FourFourTwo, Film4.com, Rolling Stone, Neon, Uncut, GQ and Total Film. His books include profiles of Sam Peckinpah, Steve McQueen and the Madchester music scene. Twitter: @RMGLUCK2017.
CHERYL ROBSON is an award-winning writer, editor and filmmaker. Her multi-award-winning documentary Rock ‘n’ Roll Island; Where Legends Were Born tells the history of the Eel Pie Island Hotel and SW London music scene. Sunday Times Critics’ Choice and Radio Times’ Pick of the Week when broadcast by BBC4, 2020. www.cherylrobson.net
GINA WAY and her husband Warren have been producing and promoting live music events since 1998. For over 20 years she produced dance and musical theatre events (under the label Aspects of Dance) for charity, including two Royal Galas at Richmond Theatre. She has been running the Eel Pie Club since 2000. Gina was a regular visitor to The Eel Pie Island Jazz Club in the 1960s (when still at school) and is a contributor to The British Beat Explosion book. www.eelpieclub.com
ROBERT HOKUM is the alter-ego of Bob Salmons who is best known as the founder of the Ealing Blues Festival and as a Director of The Ealing Club Community Interest Company. Born and raised in Ealing, he now lives in Twickenham with his wife and two daughters and plays with the band The Great West Groove.
ALISTAIR YOUNG Ronnie Wood’s biography first sparked his interest in Ealing’s Music heritage and this has been followed by library visits, emails and conversations with people that lived through the days of the club.
CHARLOTTE BANKS studied PPE at Oxford and is currently writing for SW Londoner newspaper. She is a freelance music writer and has written for Nightshift.
Cheryl Robson
Aurora Metro
+44 2032610000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn